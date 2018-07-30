Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cricket at Edgbaston: Top five individual Test bowling performances at the venue

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
103   //    30 Jul 2018, 23:52 IST

Birmingham Bears v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality Blast
An amazing evening view at Edgbaston as a game progresses

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground at Birmingham is one of England's best cricketing facilities, with an experience of hosting Test matches from its earlier days, and later ODIs and T20Is since their inception. Established in 1882, the venue is one of the oldest in England, and also features among the most used international stadiums in the country. With permanent seating for approximately 25,000 spectators, it is the fourth-largest cricketing venue in the UK.

The first day/night Test match was played under lights exactly a year ago at Edgbaston, when England played West Indies. The venue is about to see the onset of another historic series as England will play hosts to India in a five-match Test series starting August 1, 2018. The first game will be played here.

Building up to an exciting series of competition between the world's best, let us take a look back into history and find out some amazing individual Test bowling performances that have taken place at Edgbaston.

#1 Wilfred Rhodes 7/17 for England vs Australia, 29th May 1902


Wilfred Rhodes
Wilfred Rhodes

In the first ever Test match hosted at Edgbaston in 1902, Australia played hosts England. England batted first and put up a score of 376/9 declared, and the put the visitors to bat. VT Trumper of Australia scored 18 runs as the opener. The scores of the remaining batsmen were as follows: 2, 1, 0, 3, 3, 0, 5, 1, 0, 0, 3. Bowled out for 36, Australia has seldom been humiliated this badly, before or since then.

The pick of the bowlers was Wilfred Rhodes, who picked up seven scalps in the Australian innings. He bowled 11 overs, out of which three were maiden overs, and took the wickets of opener Duff and every batsman starting from No.5 to No.11.

Surprisingly, England could not win the match as it was abandoned halfway through the Australian second innings at 46/2, as they were following on from their first innings.

Rhodes' 7/17 remains the best bowling performance in a Test innings at Birmingham, even 116 years later.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Shane Warne Muttiah Muralitharan Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
I'm Bat(s)man.
Cricket at Edgbaston: Top 5 individual Test batting...
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises India should spring at Edgbaston
RELATED STORY
Analysing India's overall performance at scheduled Test...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
Analysis of India's openers for the upcoming Test series...
RELATED STORY
India vs England first Test preview and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018 - Analyzing India's squad for the...
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket continues to charm
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted bowling attack...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Schedule, Match timings and Venues
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us