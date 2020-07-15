Cricket Australia announces schedule for BBL 10 and WBBL 06

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) along with the fixtures for the sixth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

The BBL will begin on December 3, with the Melbourne Renegades taking on the Adelaide Strikers. Coincidentally, this match will take place right after the Stumps on Day 1 of the first test between India and Australia, provided the tour goes ahead as planned.

BBL final will take place on February 6th

The matches will be spread over a period of more than 2 months with the final of the BBL taking place on February 6th. The schedule will also allow room for contingencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CA has further said that the BBL opener was brought forward following discussions with teams, broadcasters and stakeholders.

WBBL to begin on October 17th

The WBBL season is all set to begin on the October 17th, with a rematch of the WBBL 05 final between defending champions Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers being the curtain raiser.

The playoffs for the league will be conducted on dates and at venues, which will be decided over the next few days.

"Scheduling in the time of coronavirus is not without its challenges, as we have seen in elite sporting conditions at home and abroad, and there are factors outside the League itself which could impact the fixture at a later date. That said, at this time, we are happy with the fixture as it stands and excited to celebrate a decade of Big Bash with Australian fans during the summer," Alistair Dobson, the head of Big Bash Leagues, said.

Dobson also added that an earlier start to the season came after extensive feedback that was sought from fans and clubs after the last season. However, he insisted that remaining flexible was the key in conducting the league, especially with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.