Cricket Betting Sites - How to bet on cricket in India?

Any cricket fan in India with an interest in betting would know that the popularity of cricket betting sites has been on the rise in recent years.

Online betting bypasses the question of the legality of betting in India and offers a safe way to bet on cricket from India.

Find the top betting sites reviewed in this guide where we bring you their best offers, features, betting markets, and a lot more.

In this list of top cricket betting sites, we discuss the pros and cons of each of these betting sites. We’ve taken into consideration factors like apps, deposit methods, betting odds and markets in our review.

#1 10Cric - A popular betting site focused on cricket betting

10Cric is one of the leading betting sites

Established in 2012, 10Cric is an online betting site based out of Curacao. As the name suggests, 10Cric is focused on cricket betting and covers a wide range of domestic and international cricket events.

10Cric brought many significant updates to its sportsbook over the years. These updates included an increased cricket coverage, more variety of pre-match and in-play betting markets, and also SRL betting.

One of the top attractions at 10Cric sports are the cricket betting promotions. You’ll find league-specific betting offers for popular cricket events such as IPL, Big Bash, T20 World Cup, CPL, and more.

Here are the top features of 10Cric -

Vast collection of cricket betting offers

High betting odds with a wide range of betting markets

Quickly updated in-game stats such as live score, wagon wheel, run-rate graph, and more

Convenient deposits and withdrawals using local payment methods

Apps: Android and iOS mobile betting app

Deposit methods: NetBanking, Mastercard, Bank Transfer, UPI, AstroPay, Neteller, Jeton, Skrill, MuchBetter

#2 Betway - A well known betting site with the best live cricket betting experience

Betway is a betting site that was established back in 2006

An online betting site based in Malta and regulated by the MGA, Betway was established in 2006. Since then, the betting site has enjoyed a great reputation among punters from around the world.

Betway has a set of unique betting markets and offers for cricket betting.

In addition to this and the live betting experience, which includes streaming and a wide range of in-play betting options, Betway also has attractive promotions for cricket betting.

While there are a great deal of articles in the help section that address almost all of your issues, connecting to the customer service agent isn’t as easy as we expected.

Features -

Live streaming for cricket matches

Best range of pre-match and in-play markets

Great variety of outright betting options for cricket leagues

Apps - A sports android app is available on the website

Payment Methods - VISA, UPI Bank Transfer, Neteller, Skrill

#3 Pure Win - A betting site with a wide range of cricket betting options

Pure Win offers people to bet across tournaments like the IPL

Pure Win’s is a new sportsbook around the block established in 2019. The betting site has expanded its sports and cricket coverage to include a wide range of tournaments and leagues from around the world.

From Test Cricket and County Championship to IPL, CPL, and ICC World Cup, you will find betting odds for a wide range of cricket events. The range of in-play markets for cricket betting makes a strong case for Pure Win to be a new punters’ favorite.

Features -

Watch live streams of cricket matches

Best collection of live cricket betting markets

Hot combos with a bonus on total winnings

Apps - No mobile app available

Payment methods - UPI,NetBanking, Paytm, GPay, RuPay, VISA, Mastercard, PhonePe, ecoPayz, AstroPay, Cryptocurrencies.

#4 20Bet - A live streaming betting site

20Bet is a betting based agency in Curacao

Based in Curacao, 20Bet is a new entrant to the pool of cricket betting sites in India. The sportsbook offers betting odds for popular domestic cricket tournaments like Country Championship, and Spice Isle T10 league in Grenada.

The best part of 20Bet sportsbook is the live streaming that allows for a more enjoyable live betting experience.

While we found a wide variety of betting markets for most cricket events, the pre-match IPL betting markets weren’t so impressive. Most of the popular betting options were missing from the pre-match section for IPL matches.

Features -

Live streaming for all cricket events

Commonly used Indian payment methods

Simulated Reality League betting

Apps - Android and iOS app available

Payment Methods - UPI, GPay, Paytm, VISA, RuPay, IMPS, Neteller, Bitcoin, Skrill

#5 PariMatch - Best cricket betting site in India

PariMatch offers betting across various sports

One of the oldest betting sites in our list, PariMatch has grown to be a leading favorite of Indian punters.

From Cricket and Kabaddi to Horse Racing and UFC, PariMatch offers betting odds for a great number of sports.

Sports trading fans can enjoy betting on the PariMatch exchange where you get the back and lay odds for various cricket betting markets.

Features -

High quality live streaming

Wide cricket coverage and variety of betting markets

League-specific promotions for cricket

Apps - Both Android and iOS apps can be downloaded from the site

Payment Methods - NetBanking, RuPay, VISA, IMPS, UPI, Paytm, Jeton Wallet, Mastercard, Bitcoin

How to bet on cricket?

Talk about sports betting in India and the first name that comes to mind is cricket! Whether it's a one-day international or an IPL match, cricket betting sites attract huge amounts of bets from Indian punters.

Convenient payment methods, high betting odds, and localized websites and apps are some of the reasons why it’s easy to bet on cricket in India. As newer and more attractive bonuses continue to entice new players to sign up with betting sites, we bring you a list of key factors to consider when looking for a betting site to bet on cricket.

Choosing the right cricket betting site

Knowing what makes a betting site ideal for cricket betting is crucial before you open an account with the bookmaker. There are different factors that affect your overall online betting experience. A site with great betting odds may not have easy withdrawal methods while a betting site with easy deposits and withdrawals could be lacking in the number of markets and cricket coverage.

Hence, the right cricket betting site should strike a balance between all key features that are necessary for an enjoyable and safe online betting experience.

Easy Deposit and Withdrawals

Let’s start off with addressing the elephant in the room. As an Indian bettor who’s signing up with an overseas betting site, you’d definitely want to know whether the bookmaker offers easy payment options that you are accustomed to.

And we get that. Hence, you will find popular payment options such as UPI and Paytm in all of our top cricket betting sites listed in this guide.

Betting App

The world has gone mobile and so have the punters. If a betting site doesn’t offer mobile app support, check how efficient its mobile site is for betting. A betting app should function smoothly and load the markets and odds at a fast pace which is essential for live cricket betting.

Live Streaming

Who doesn’t wish to watch live streams of cricket matches while they bet on the runs to be scored in the next over?

Not us! We are always looking for the live streaming feature when reviewing a cricket betting site. Is it easily accessible? Can you watch live streams and bet simultaneously on the mobile site or app? The answers to these questions should be affirmative.

High Betting Odds

This is a no-brainer. Anyone looking to bet on the result of a cricket match wants to get the best price for their selection. Winning the bet isn’t the only thing smart punters care about. They’re also concerned about the returns on their wager. Low vig and consequently high betting odds ensure you get the best buck for your money.

Markets

Which are the top markets to bet on cricket, explain why and include examples. Top betting markets for cricket include the pre-match options such as -

Top team batsman - High odds are offered for predicting the top run scorer on a team

Top team bowler - Predict the bowler to take the most wickets in a team

Most Sixes - In a game with two well matched teams, the odds in this market are over 2.00 for both sides.

Method of 1st dismissal - A pre-match market with 6 different selections to choose from. The Caught method is the most likeliest one and most cricket betting sites offer odds of 1.40 while LBW and Bowled options attract higher odds.

For in-play betting on cricket matches, these are some of the top betting markets -

Next Man Out - If you’re watching the match live, you can get an idea of the players’ form and predict who would be the next man to be dismissed.

Wicket in the next over - Here’s a live betting market with high odds that can be profitable with the right betting strategy. The chances of a wicket are higher during the powerplay and if someone like Umesh Yadav is bowling, you are likely to win the bet in this market.

Betting Features

Cash Out - When you’re betting on a T20 match, Cashout is the best feature you can use. High voltage games like those in IPL, tend to be tricky as sometimes an unexpected innings turns the game around completely. In times of uncertainty, cashing out your winnings is the best way forward.

Combo Boost - This feature offers you enhanced or boosted odds when you place a combo bet. During a tournament like the ICC World Cup or a league such as IPL where odds for future games are available in advance, you can make big profits by placing combo bets.

Bonuses and promotions

There are a variety of betting promotions available on cricket betting sites. Most of these sites cater the Indian betting audience with attractive cricket betting promotions.

Free Bets - You can find league-specific Free Bets promotions for cricket betting. Betting sites run the Free Bets promotion for all the major cricket events like IPL, CPL, T20 World Cup, Big Bash, PSL, and more.

Weekly Bonus - If you’re a punter who makes regular deposits, you might want to wait for the right day of the week to make your deposit

Is cricket betting legal in India?

This is a major concern for every Indian punter. Since betting in India is mostly illegal, would it then be safe to bet with online betting sites?

We are here to address this and other questions concerning your online safety and security. There is no provision in the Public Gambling Act of 1867 that makes online betting illegal.

Hence, if the betting site has its place of operations and its servers overseas and accepts Indian currency, you are not breaking any laws betting with such a bookmaker.

Online betting sites are licensed and regulated by authorities such as MGA or Curacao Gaming and need to adhere to certain laws that protect the users of the site.

Betting sites are also vetted for fairness of the games and software used so that no player is ever tricked or cheated and can safely bet online. Moreover, betting sites are also required to support responsible gambling.

Under this commitment, they need to offer features like Deposit Limit, Self Exclusion, and Reality Checks that help the players stay in control of their betting.

All top cricket betting sites in India questions answered

We hear a lot of questions from betting enthusiasts whether they’re novice or pros about cricket betting sites in India. Here are the top most frequently asked questions answered -

How to bet on cricket in India?

It’s quite simple. Choose the right cricket betting site to sign up with. Fund your account using the available payment methods, claim your welcome bonus, navigate to the cricket betting page and place a bet on your predicted outcome of the desired match.

How to claim the welcome bonus?

The welcome bonus and its terms vary from site to site. However, you can simply opt-in to the sports bonus during signup and follow it up with the qualifying deposit. There are certain wagering requirements you need to complete before you can withdraw your bonus.

What is the minimum amount I can bet on cricket?

While this amount may also vary depending on the betting site, you can start betting with as little as INR 10 on some of the top cricket betting sites.

Where can I download cricket betting apps from?

If you go looking for a cricket betting app in the play store, you’d run out of luck. In India, the app store or play store aren’t allowed to list betting apps. Hence, simply navigate to the Mobile App page of the betting site and click the link given to download and install the betting app.

How can I withdraw money from cricket betting sites?

The top cricket betting sites offer easy deposit and withdrawal options such as Bank Transfer, IMPS, and UPI in addition to E-Wallets such as Neteller and Skrill. Once you’ve met the wagering requirements, you can go to the withdrawal page, select a payment method, enter the amount, and click Withdraw.

