The world’s biggest T20 league is back. And with two new teams joining the fold, betting on IPL this season is set to break all records.

While you update yourself with the details ahead of the season, here are the 5 top IPL betting sites that will give you the best bang for your buck.

Best IPL betting sites in India

1. 10Cric offers the best IPL betting offers

Current bonus: Grab a 150% bonus of up to INR 35,000 plus an INR 500 Free Bet. CLAIM NOW!

A popular site known for cricket betting in India, 10Cric offers a beginner-friendly sportsbook with a simple user interface. The pre-match and in-play markets make 10Cric quite popular among users.

A key feature of 10Cric is the wide range of promotions offered every year. These include welcome bonuses and weekly free bets to weekly reload bonuses and cashback offers.

Live betting on this site is also smooth. You get all the popular in-play betting options like over-by-over, ball-by-ball, and player total runs, and also quickly updated odds and bet settlements. Live betting features such as the match tracker offers in-depth statistics like head-to-head form, lineups, scorecard and a live animation with minute details of the delivery. Armed with all this information, you can make better decisions.

Here’s what you can expect on 10Cric -

Easy deposit and withdrawal.

A great range of IPL betting markets.

A wide array of IPL promotions.

A top-notch live betting experience.

Apps: 10Cric offers a fully functional mobile app for both iOS and Android

Payment methods: UPI, NetBaning, Mastercard, AstroPay, Bank Transfer, Jeton, Neteller, Skrill, MuchBetter

2. Fun88 offers the best range of IPL betting products

Current bonus: Claim a 150% welcome bonus of up to INR 10,000 on your first deposit. CLAIM NOW!

The range of IPL betting products you will find on Fun88 is almost peerless compared with other online betting sites in India. Most bookmakers offer a sportsbook where you can bet on your favorite IPL team to win. But with Fun88, a betting exchange powered by Betfair, you can also place a lay bet, which means you can bet against a team.

In addition to Fun88 Sports and Fun88 Exchange, you will also find BetB2B and Saba Sports which serve a similar function. The presence of the different platforms allows you to shop around for the best odds and profitable betting markets on the same site. Now, isn’t that something?

The live-streaming feature is available on Fun88 exchange for all major cricket events including the IPL. The IPL betting promotions at Fun88 are bigger than most other betting sites. In addition to bonuses and free bets, players can also win grand prizes.

Best features of Fun88 -

Convenient payment methods for deposit and withdrawal.

An extensive collection of sports betting offers.

Excellent IPL betting odds on the Fun88 exchange.

Reliable customer support.

A variety of betting options for both pre-match and in-play.

Outright betting odds for predicting the IPL winner.

App: Both Android and iOS apps are available

Payment methods: UPI, Sticpay, Cryptocurrency, Prepaid Card, Local Bank Transfer

3. 20Bet is a new site with IPL live streaming

Current bonus: Get a 100% free bet bonus of up to INR 9000. CLAIM NOW!

Despite being one of the newest betting sites, 20Bet offers a potent online betting experience with an intuitive user interface and a fast loading website. This has all it takes to be one of the right IPL betting sites for beginners and experts alike.

Live streaming is available for many cricket matches from domestic to international, and women’s cricket. Whether you wish to bet on Virat Kohli scoring a 50 for RCB after watching him play a few deliveries or predict the total runs Mumbai Indians will score after you’ve watched half their innings, 20Bet’s live IPL betting covers it all.

Moreover, the payment methods cover almost every popular Indian payment option, thus making it easy to load your account quickly and start betting on IPL. Among promotions, there is up to INR 4,30,000 to be won every month if you’re part of the 20Bet Sports VIP Program.

20Bet IPL betting features -

High-quality live streaming of IPL matches.

Best range of pre-match and live betting markets.

Great offers on accumulator bets.

Hassle-free payment transactions.

App: An all-in-one mobile app for Android and iOS

Payment methods: UPI, IMPS, GPay, Paytm, VISA, Neteller, Skrill, RuPay, Bitcoin

4. Parimatch offers a live streaming and betting exchange

Current bonus: Get a 150% welcome bonus of up to INR 12,000 on your first deposit. CLAIM NOW!

PariMatch has gained a reputation for its high odds and top parlays in sports betting over the years. The site has been around for over two decades and has now made its mark in India with features like live streaming, betting exchange, and wide cricket coverage.

In recent times, PariMatch raised its promotions a notch to offer a more variety of exciting offers like free bets, cashback, reload bonuses, and a loyalty program which makes it a great destination for IPL betting.

At PariMatch, you can watch live streams of IPL matches and bet live on a variety of in-play odds such as runs on the next delivery, runs in the next over, total runs in 6 overs, total runs in 1st innings, and much more.

A unique feature of PariMatch is its withdrawal requirement. While most sites require you to verify your account before you withdraw, PariMatch allows withdrawals below INR 7500 without any verification. So, if you’re looking to test waters before you deposit a big amount for IPL betting, PariMatch lets you do that with ease.

Features of PariMatch:

Popular Indian payment methods.

A betting exchange with the highest match odds.

Top-quality live streaming for Indian players.

An improved range of IPL betting promotions and a loyalty program.

Apps: Android and iOS apps with all the functionality of the desktop site

5. ShangriLa offers high IPL betting odds

Current bonus: Grab a 100% welcome bonus of up to INR 20,000 plus an INR 500 free bet. CLAIM NOW

ShangriLa has enhanced its cricket coverage and, as a result, has become appealing to the Indian bettor. Not only are there more events, but the odds for IPL betting are also higher than most other sites in India.

The sportsbook makes a strong case to be the best IPL betting site with its variety in markets, quality of odds, local payment methods, and easy navigation. Given the kind of big-hitting players in the IPL, we are most likely to witness a large number of sixes. The betting odds for Most Sixes on ShangriLa are your friend if you’re looking to profit from your knowledge of the players’ abilities and current form.

You can also bet on the IPL team to finish in the top 4 in the outrights market at ShangriLa in addition to predicting the winner of the tournament.

Apps: Android App available can be downloaded from the website

Payment methods: UPI, NetBanking, VISA, AstroPay, Cryptocurrencies, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Perfect Money.

How to bet on the IPL?

With an increasing number of betting sites landing on Indian shores, IPL betting has seen a huge boost in the number of players and amount of bets placed online. It is no surprise that this has become easier with every new season, allowing a larger audience to join the action.

Choosing the right IPL Betting Site :

This will be the first thing in your IPL betting journey. Signing up with the right portal is half the job done.

Payment methods, betting markets, quality of odds, and promotions have a huge impact on your overall betting experience. Hence, taking time to make the right choice will serve you well in the long run.

Live Streaming

In an IPL match, where things change quickly, watching the live stream becomes important. It gives you an insight into a player's form, field set-up, and other factors that affect the course of the game.

Range of IPL Betting promotions

The 2022 IPL, with new teams, will be a longer season that will last for two months. As such, promotions will play a key role in your betting journey to keep you afloat through ups and downs. So it’s important to look for them before choosing to open your account with the betting site.

High IPL Betting Odds

Betting odds serve two functions. First, they indicate the implied probability of a team's chances of winning, and second, they calculate the returns on your stake. The higher the odds, the bigger your returns are. With so much of your time, knowledge, and money being staked on the game, it is imperative that you get the best odds.

IPL Betting App

It is rare to see an Indian cricket fan using a desktop or laptop to place bets on the IPL. A fully functional app allows you to bet on the go and makes all the essential processes such as deposits and withdrawal quicker and easier.

Beginner-friendly features

There are different kinds of sportsbooks on betting sites, including sharp and recreational ones. A recreational betting site is easy-to-use and offers simple and straightforward navigation between sports. The bet-slips are also easier to understand and operate for any beginner. A key thing to look for is easily accessible customer support, which is one of the most essential features for any beginner.

Markets :

Outrights

Outright markets include betting on the IPL winner, teams to finish in the top four, and teams to reach the finals. These markets offer high odds, and some betting sites even support the cashout feature.

So, if you bet on Mumbai Indians to win the IPL 2022, and a few weeks into the season, you think the chances of the Rohit Sharma-led team winning the title are bleak, you can cash out your stake at that point.

Any Player to Score a Fifty in a Match

While this market may not offer high odds, it is a prediction with high probability and hence, a safe bet for beginners.

Top Team batsman/Top Team bowler

If you’re someone who knows the team well enough to be able to predict which batter is likely to score the highest runs in a particular team, then this market is for you. Some IPL betting sites also offer this market during in-play, which makes predicting the outcome a bit easier compared to pre-match.

Highest Opening Partnership

This is a team vs team betting market where you can predict which team will score the highest opening stand. You can make a well-informed decision if you have stats like the form of the openers and the performance of the opening bowlers in both teams.

Most Fours/ Most Sixes

These markets offer impressive odds, and if you are aware of the potential, form, strengths, and weaknesses of the players in both teams, you can make a good prediction.

Betting Features :

A list and explain the most useful betting features, and how and why to use them.

Cash out

This is an important feature every bettor should consider. The scales shift ever so quickly in the IPL and it is possible that the team you backed at the beginning could lose momentum as the inning progresses. In such a scenario, you can use the cashout feature to reduce your losses.

Live Streaming

The more you follow a game, the better your predictions during in-play will be. Simply click on the live stream icon or shift to the live-stream tab when you open an IPL match from the live betting section to watch.

Betting Exchange

Two of the above mentioned best IPL betting sites feature a betting exchange. Even if you’re not aware of what a back or a lay bet is, you can still use the exchange to get high odds by placing a back bet on your favorite team.

Bonuses and promotions :

A wide collection of IPL bonuses and promotions will be available as the league progresses through its two-month journey. Watch out for the best free bets and cashback offers on the top IPL betting sites to give yourself the best chance of success.

Accumulator boosts - Here is one great promotion that can enhance your returns on winning multiple bets. Some betting sites, such as ShangriLa, offer enhanced odds when you add multiple selections to your accumulator bet.

Is IPL Betting Legal in India?

The legality of online betting in India falls into a gray area. While betting in India remains illegal, there are no provisions in the Public Gambling Act that make online IPL betting illegal.

Hence, as long as the site you bet with is based outside India and accepts Indian Rupees, you can safely bet on the IPL without legal worries.

FAQs

Can I bet on the IPL using a mobile phone?

Yes, you can easily download the mobile app available on top IPL betting sites and start placing bets within a few minutes.

Which is the best IPL betting site in India?

All of the betting sites we discussed in this article are great. However, we reckon 20Bet since it’s a class apart due to its features and payment methods. If you’re looking for a site with exciting promotions throughout the season, then 10Cric is the right choice for you. For traders looking to profit from every IPL game, PariMatch and Fun88 with their betting exchange platform are great choices.

Which IPL team is the favorite to win the IPL 20222?

In the outright winner market, Mumbai Indians are the favorites to win the IPL at odds of 5.50.

What do I need to bet on t IPL?

All you need is knowledge of the game, coupled with the right IPL betting site that offers top betting features, high odds, convenient payment methods, and is regulated and licensed by a reputed authority.

Can I watch live IPL streaming from my mobile?

Yes, you can easily follow live IPL streams using the apps mentioned above.g the apps mentioned above.

