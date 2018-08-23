Cricketing fraternity wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to fans

Muslims Around The World Celebrate Eid

Muslims across the globe are busy celebrating Eid ul-Adha, one of the biggest religious festivals of Islam. The Cricketers usually never miss a chance to celebrate any occasion with their fans and they did this again on this Eid. They took to social media to celebrate the occasion by wishing fans a very happy Eid.

It was not just the current players who wished fans a happy Eid, former players also joined in. From Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, Cricket fraternity wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to fans. Afridi asked everyone not to forget the less fortunate and less privileged people of the society while celebrating Eid. He also suggested the financially well people spend some time and share this occasion with them.

Mushfiqur Rahim also had the same message as Shahid Afridi as he said, "Let's share the joy of Eid with friends, family and underprivileged people around you." On the other hand, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik remembered the floods affected people in Kerala and said his thoughts and prayers were with them.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza had a unique message for the people in Bangladesh who were celebrating the Eid. He requested everyone to keep the nature clean after the sacrifice of the animals as people often are heedless about that. He said, "Eid Greetings. May this day be filled with joy. But please don't forget to take care of the surrounding environment. We should clean the ground of all the blood after slaughtering is done, by ourselves as much as possible."

It was not only the Muslim cricketers who wished fans on this occasion, but also the non-Muslim cricketers also came up with the message of peace. India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, spinner Amit Mishra, middle-order batsman Manish Pandey were among the list.

Eid mubarak 🤗

While we celebrate this auspicious #EidulAzha we should not forget the less fortunate and less privileged. Having them in thoughts is good but we must take time out and physically be there for them and share this occasion with them, it will be good for us too Ameen — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak dosto. My thoughts and prayers are with the people effected by the #KeralaFloods. May Allah make their rehab easy and May we be able to have a smile like this girl in our bad days iA pic.twitter.com/ifAP5qlCmn — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) August 22, 2018

#EidMubarak to all of my Muslim friends and followers around the world. Keep the Environment clean and healthy. Have a 'Happy Eid'.#EidAlAdha — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) August 21, 2018

Eid Mubarak to all of you.. — Rubel Hossain (@rubel34official) August 22, 2018

Eid ul Adha mubarak to all Muslims across the world 🌎 may Allah keep you all happy & make us all true muslims.Enjoy your Eid with you love ones!!!! pic.twitter.com/eh9tISSSR6 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak to all 🤲🏼 , look after all humanity & stay blessed — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak to everyone, in India and around the world, celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the almighty always be with you. pic.twitter.com/psv3KQJEgj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2018

Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid. Peace, happiness & prosperity to one and all. #EidMubarak. pic.twitter.com/aYRYNiih3v — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) August 22, 2018

#EidMubarak Everyone !! May the festival illuminate your lives with peace, prosperity & happiness! #EidAlAdha — Manish Pandey (@im_manishpandey) August 22, 2018