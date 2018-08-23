Cricketing fraternity wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to fans
Muslims across the globe are busy celebrating Eid ul-Adha, one of the biggest religious festivals of Islam. The Cricketers usually never miss a chance to celebrate any occasion with their fans and they did this again on this Eid. They took to social media to celebrate the occasion by wishing fans a very happy Eid.
It was not just the current players who wished fans a happy Eid, former players also joined in. From Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, Cricket fraternity wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to fans. Afridi asked everyone not to forget the less fortunate and less privileged people of the society while celebrating Eid. He also suggested the financially well people spend some time and share this occasion with them.
Mushfiqur Rahim also had the same message as Shahid Afridi as he said, "Let's share the joy of Eid with friends, family and underprivileged people around you." On the other hand, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik remembered the floods affected people in Kerala and said his thoughts and prayers were with them.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza had a unique message for the people in Bangladesh who were celebrating the Eid. He requested everyone to keep the nature clean after the sacrifice of the animals as people often are heedless about that. He said, "Eid Greetings. May this day be filled with joy. But please don't forget to take care of the surrounding environment. We should clean the ground of all the blood after slaughtering is done, by ourselves as much as possible."
It was not only the Muslim cricketers who wished fans on this occasion, but also the non-Muslim cricketers also came up with the message of peace. India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, spinner Amit Mishra, middle-order batsman Manish Pandey were among the list.