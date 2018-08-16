Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sarfraz Ahmed warns India, Hardik Pandya trolled and more - Cricket news of today, August 16, 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat
Top 5 / Top 10
16 Aug 2018
England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Three
Always creating a ripple

The cricketing world is in a lull as the next high-profile England-India Test match is not until Saturday, and very few other teams are at it in other fixtures elsewhere around the world as well. However, various kinds of dossiers are still abundantly in circulation, and as always, it is always the right mixture of controversy, criticism, and so on.

Let's not forget the sad passing away of Ajit Wadekar, who was a very fine custodian of Indian cricket. May his soul rest in peace.

Read on, to know more about the top cricketing news from the day:

#5 Hardik Pandya trolled on social media

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was trolled mercilessly by hundreds of Indian fans on social media after his latest post on Instagram garnered a lot of negative attention. He was clad in all black and wore a hat and sunglasses to pose for the camera as India finally left London to go to Nottingham for the third Test against England.

Look at what he posted, below. The comments are where all the action is:

#TravelDay 🎩 🕶⌚👟 💼 LONDON 🚊 NOTTINGHAM

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Overall, the Indian team has been criticised for the poor attitude on show, in the tour of England. As per their own requirement, Virat Kohli's men played the limited-overs phase to get acclimatized to conditions in England but it has not had any impact.

India only played one warm-up match before the Test series and that too was reduced by a day because of the heat. They are currently at 0-2 down in the series, courtesy of some very lackluster performances.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Ajit Wadekar
