WI star pulls out of India tour, Former captain slams Indian team, and more - Cricket News Today, 17 October 2018

Evin Lewis

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 17, 2018.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia continued today in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan are in firm control of the Test, with a lead of 280 runs currently. Mohammed Abbas was the star for Pakistan with five wickets to his name as Australia were bowled out for a meagre total of 145.

The Pakistani batsmen began strongly in the second innings with Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali scoring half-centuries.

Back in India, the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals commenced today with Mumbai achieving an easy win over Hyderabad. Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer led the attack, scoring half-centuries.

The second semifinal between Delhi and Jharkhand will take place tomorrow.

Let's take a look at the trending news from today.

#1 Evin Lewis pulls out of India tour

Swashbuckling Windies opener Evin Lewis, citing personal reasons, has pulled out of the limited-overs tour against India, which will begin in a few days.

Lewis joins Chris Gayle and Andre Russell as the big players who will miss out. Kieron Powell has been named as Lewis' replacement for the rest of the tour.

Earlier this year, Lewis had rejected Cricket West Indies' central contract and chose to go the way many other players have, playing in the various T20 leagues around the world.

Here are the updated squads for the ODI and T20I series.

ODI squad: Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas

