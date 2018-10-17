×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WI star pulls out of India tour, Former captain slams Indian team, and more - Cricket News Today, 17 October 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
691   //    17 Oct 2018, 18:55 IST

Evin Lewis
Evin Lewis

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 17, 2018.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia continued today in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan are in firm control of the Test, with a lead of 280 runs currently. Mohammed Abbas was the star for Pakistan with five wickets to his name as Australia were bowled out for a meagre total of 145.

The Pakistani batsmen began strongly in the second innings with Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali scoring half-centuries.

Back in India, the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals commenced today with Mumbai achieving an easy win over Hyderabad. Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer led the attack, scoring half-centuries.

The second semifinal between Delhi and Jharkhand will take place tomorrow.

Let's take a look at the trending news from today.

#1 Evin Lewis pulls out of India tour

Swashbuckling Windies opener Evin Lewis, citing personal reasons, has pulled out of the limited-overs tour against India, which will begin in a few days.

Lewis joins Chris Gayle and Andre Russell as the big players who will miss out. Kieron Powell has been named as Lewis' replacement for the rest of the tour.

Earlier this year, Lewis had rejected Cricket West Indies' central contract and chose to go the way many other players have, playing in the various T20 leagues around the world.

Here are the updated squads for the ODI and T20I series.

ODI squad: Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 West Indies Cricket Mumbai Cricket Prithvi Shaw Evin Lewis Cricket News Today
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Top performances of the day 
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Rohit Sharma to play for Mumbai
RELATED STORY
Twitter urges India to pick this in-form player
RELATED STORY
Hyderabad up against mighty Mumbai in the 1st Semi-finals...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 3, Round-up: Rahane...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare 2018 Round-up: Gambhir, Raina shine with the...
RELATED STORY
5 consistent domestic performers who deserved an India...
RELATED STORY
Mahatma Gandhi’s cricket connection
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us