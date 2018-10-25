×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India announce squad for final 3 ODIs, CSK star announces international retirement, and more - Cricket News Today, 25 October 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
19   //    25 Oct 2018, 19:08 IST

Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 25, 2018.

Team India played out an extremely thrilling tie against the Windies on October 24 in Visakhapatnam. Batting first, India put up 321 runs on the board after Virat Kohli scored a century. The Windies put up a great fight as Shai Hope scored an unbeaten century and hit a four on the final delivery to tie the match.

The five-match ODI series is now tied 1-1.

The Deodhar Trophy continued today as well, with India C taking on India A. The former came out on top, winning the match by six wickets. Shubman Gill was the star of the match as he scored an unbeaten century.

In the other matches from around the world, Pakistan thrashed Australia in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series being held in Abu Dhabi.

Now, let's take a look at the trending news from today.

#1 Dwayne Bravo announces international retirement

West Indies star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his international retirement today.

He confirmed the news via a statement. He will continue to take part in T20 leagues around the world.

Overall, he played 40 Tests, 164 one-dayers and 66 Twenty20 fixtures, scoring 6,310 runs across all three formats.

"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game," he said in a widely reported statement.

"After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career.

"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players."

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Dwayne Bravo Cricket News Today
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Bangladesh group hacks Kohli's website, WI star to miss...
RELATED STORY
India announce squad for 2nd ODI, Ashwin and Karthik send...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 West Indies Players who can...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies: India's predicted squad for the ODIs
RELATED STORY
4 Batting records which make Virat Kohli the undisputed...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies 2018, ODI Series: Preview, Schedule, and...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, first ODI: Fantasy Cricket tips and...
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in the India vs Windies ODI...
RELATED STORY
International cricket loses a good allrounder in Bravo:...
RELATED STORY
Who said what: World reacts to a thrilling tie between...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us