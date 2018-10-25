India announce squad for final 3 ODIs, CSK star announces international retirement, and more - Cricket News Today, 25 October 2018

Dwayne Bravo

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 25, 2018.

Team India played out an extremely thrilling tie against the Windies on October 24 in Visakhapatnam. Batting first, India put up 321 runs on the board after Virat Kohli scored a century. The Windies put up a great fight as Shai Hope scored an unbeaten century and hit a four on the final delivery to tie the match.

The five-match ODI series is now tied 1-1.

The Deodhar Trophy continued today as well, with India C taking on India A. The former came out on top, winning the match by six wickets. Shubman Gill was the star of the match as he scored an unbeaten century.

In the other matches from around the world, Pakistan thrashed Australia in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series being held in Abu Dhabi.

Now, let's take a look at the trending news from today.

#1 Dwayne Bravo announces international retirement

West Indies star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his international retirement today.

He confirmed the news via a statement. He will continue to take part in T20 leagues around the world.

Overall, he played 40 Tests, 164 one-dayers and 66 Twenty20 fixtures, scoring 6,310 runs across all three formats.

"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game," he said in a widely reported statement.

"After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career.

"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players."

