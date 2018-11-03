×
Huge injury blow for WI, India star's surprise f-c retirement and more - Cricket News Today, 3rd November 2018

1.59K   //    03 Nov 2018, 21:57 IST

There were plenty of headlines in the world of cricket on November 3
There were plenty of headlines in the world of cricket on November 3

With the T20I series between India and West Indies set to get underway at Kolkata on Sunday, all eyes were on the team for the encounter. While India announced their starting 12 for the first T20I, which will be under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the visitors got some bad news ahead of the series.

There was also a surprise announcement from a current Indian batsman, which came out of the blue. And a former Indian batsman, Virender Sehwag announced that he had decided to part ways with Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2019.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Andre Russell ruled out of T20I series

Already without Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, West Indies suffered another major blow ahead of the T20I series against India as all-rounder Andre Russell has now been ruled out of the tournament.

Earlier there were reports that the hadn't yet arrived in the country and his participation in the first T20I on Sunday were doubtful but now he will miss the entire series. He was one of seven players, who were scheduled to arrive in the last three days but he was absent during the training sessions that took place in his home ground in the IPL, Eden Gardens.

West Indies chairman of selectors Courtney Browne confirmed that the all-rounder was injured but didn't specify the nature of the injury. He was earlier not picked in the ODI squad, because he was "ruled out of all 50-over cricket due to injury".

The all-rounder featured in the CPL for Jamaica Tallawahs before featuring for the Nangarhar Leopards in the Afghanistan Premier League for just one game before leaving the tournament early with a knee injury.

1 / 3 NEXT
