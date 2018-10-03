Cricket News Today, 3rd October 2018: Manjrekar slammed for his tweet, Shaw's debut and more

Whether it's a high-intensity matchday or a dry mid-week of no cricketing action, the game always manages to bring out interesting news for avid followers to consume.

We welcome you, once again, to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a series of daily updates that condenses news from across the world and puts it together for you to enjoy over dinner.

Here are some of the updates ahead of the day:

Prithvi Shaw to debut as India name 12-man squad

Shaw will become the second youngest opener for India

Prithvi Shaw, at 18 years, is all set to become India's second youngest opener ever, after Vijay Mehra in 1955, after he was named in the 12-man squad for the first Test against West Indies at Rajkot.

Having made his first-class debut in the same city early last year, Shaw's meteoric rise in Mumbai cricket has been well-documented and he will make his debut in the opening Test of the two-game series.

"I'm feeling very good, a bit nervous but when I came to the dressing room everyone like, like over here there is no senior or junior Virat bhai and Ravi sir told me and it felt really nice, I was really comfortable," Shaw told the BCCI in an interview.

It was also a breaking of tradition for the Indian team, who announced a 12-man squad for the first time a day ahead of the start of the series.

