Cricket News Today, 8th October 2018: Afridi compared to Sachin, Shoaib Akhtar trolled and more

Aadya Sharma
08 Oct 2018

Whether it's a high-intensity matchday or a dry mid-week of no cricketing action, the game always manages to bring out interesting news for avid followers to consume.

We welcome you, once again, to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a series of daily updates that condenses news from across the world and puts it together for you to enjoy over dinner.

Here are some of the updates ahead of the day:

Sehwag compares Afridi to Sachin

The enigmatic character that is Shahid Afridi entertained us throughout his career for Pakistan, via his belligerent batting and canny bowling, not to mention his histrionics and infinite comebacks to the team.

Virender Sehwag, who stood opposite Afridi on the pitch several times, has admitted that there used to be multiple discussions over the Pakistani all-rounder in the Indian camp ahead of their games.

"Everyone in our team had talked about Afridi before my first series against Pakistan. As a player, he was like our Tendulkar in the Pakistan team and we all discussed about him," Sehwag was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

India-Pakistan games have dried out because of political tension between the two countries, and Sehwag hopes that bilateral series will resume in the future.

"Every Indian and Pakistani want to see an India-Pakistan series. We as cricketers too want to watch it. Hopefully the governments of both countries will talk and resume the series. I have many lovely memories like my triple century in the Multan Test match double century in Lahore Test and my century in Kochi ODI match," he added.

