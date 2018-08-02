Ashwin on his success in England, Hussey feels India have best chance in Australia - Cricket News Today, August 2 2018

Ashwin celebrates with Kohli

The cricketing world has been buzzing today after an exciting first day of play between India and England.

The two sides are currently taking on each other in the first Test of the five-match series taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England started off extremely strong, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow both scoring half-centuries.

At one stage, it looked like they would cross the 400 run mark, however, after Root's dismissal, things went downhill as they ended the day on 285 with the loss of nine wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin was particularly impressive as he picked up four wickets. Shami bowled extremely well too, picking up three wickets.

Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav picked up one wicket each and Kohli picked up Root's wicket with an incredible direct hit.

Apart from the India-England Test, there were a lot of other incidents which made the news.

Let's take a look at the news of the day:

#1 Ashwin speaks about his success in England

As mentioned above, Ravichandran Ashwin was the star of the day as he picked up four wickets to deny the Englishmen from reaching a big total.

There was a lot of talk about his place in the side and whether he would be able to perform in the English conditions. He was up to the task and proved his critics wrong with some exemplary bowling.

It began with Cook's early dismissal. He did not stop there and went on to pick up the wickets of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Stuart Broad as well.

In an interview with bcci.tv, he opened up about what made him so lethal on Day 1.

"When I came here for County cricket last year, the one thing I realise was the speed at which spinners had to bowl here. Wickets are extremely slow, even on the first day. Even if there is bounce, if you don't get the pace right, the batsman will get a lot of time to play the same ball on the front and on the backfoot. This is something I realised very quickly."

"Even in the last 12-18 months I spend a lot of time playing club cricket. I was working on simplifying my actions a bit and make sure I can get more body into the ball, try and create something in the air and it worked really well," he said.

