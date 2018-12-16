×
Harbhajan slams Symonds over 'Monkeygate', Kohli and Paine exchange verbal blows, and more - Cricket News Today, December 16 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
442   //    16 Dec 2018, 20:58 IST

Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 3
Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 3

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The second Test between Australia and India has constantly seen a shift of momentum between the two teams. While India had the upper hand at the end of the second day, the Kangaroos bounced back in style to put themselves on top at the end of Day 3.

India began the day at 172-3 but then lost Rahane right at the beginning. Kohli continued to take on the bowlers and reached his 24th Test century in style. However, he was dismissed after scoring 123. Rishabh Pant played a small cameo but got out before he could reach his half-century and before India could reach the 300 run mark.

Australia then started off well but Finch was forced to retire hurt after a bouncer from Mohammed Shami hit his finger. At the end of the day, Australia ended at 132-4, 175 runs ahead of India.

Let's take a look at what the cricketing world has been talking about today:

#5 Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal

Kohli was the anchor of the innings for India in the first innings of the second Test. He reached his 24th Test century in style but was dismissed at the wrong time by Pat Cummins.

However, his dismissal had everyone talking as it was quite a controversial one.

In the 93rd over, Kohli played a loose shot outside the off-stump, which led to the ball taking the outside edge and flying to Peter Handscomb at second slip, who dove forward to take the catch.

The on-field umpires sent the decision upstairs with the soft-signal as out. Nigel Llong, who was the third-umpire, did not find enough evidence to turn the decision around and hence, Kohli had to walk back.

However, replays suggested that the ball might have touched the ground.


Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
