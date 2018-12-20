Bailable warrant issued against Gambhir, latest ICC rankings announced, and more - Cricket News Today, December 20 2018

Yuvraj Singh

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The IPL auction, which took place just a couple of days ago, has still got everyone talking. There were a lot of unexpected buys and some unexpected unsold players as well.

Now, all the teams will try and figure out the best possible playing XIs for the IPL next year.

Moving away from the IPL, there has been a lot going on in the world of cricket.

So, let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Had a feeling I might go to Mumbai Indians, insists Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, who went unsold in the first round of the auction, found a buyer right at the very end as the Mumbai Indians purchased him for his base price.

Earlier that day, there were rumours that the southpaw might move to the Chennai Super Kings. However, these rumours were quashed once Mumbai bid on him.

Speaking to the Mumbai Mirror, Yuvraj confessed that he had a feeling about moving to the three-time champions.

"Somewhere within me, there was a feeling that I might go to Mumbai. Frankly, I am looking for an opportunity to play this year and I am happy that it has come," Yuvraj told Mumbai Mirror.

"The reason is obvious, when you are putting together an IPL team, you will be looking at the youngsters. I am at that stage of my career where it could be presumed that I may be in the last stages of my career. I had hoped that there would be a buyer for me in the last round."

