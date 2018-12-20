×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bailable warrant issued against Gambhir, latest ICC rankings announced, and more - Cricket News Today, December 20 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
948   //    20 Dec 2018, 18:55 IST

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The IPL auction, which took place just a couple of days ago, has still got everyone talking. There were a lot of unexpected buys and some unexpected unsold players as well.

Now, all the teams will try and figure out the best possible playing XIs for the IPL next year.

Moving away from the IPL, there has been a lot going on in the world of cricket.

So, let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Had a feeling I might go to Mumbai Indians, insists Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, who went unsold in the first round of the auction, found a buyer right at the very end as the Mumbai Indians purchased him for his base price.

Earlier that day, there were rumours that the southpaw might move to the Chennai Super Kings. However, these rumours were quashed once Mumbai bid on him.

Speaking to the Mumbai Mirror, Yuvraj confessed that he had a feeling about moving to the three-time champions.

"Somewhere within me, there was a feeling that I might go to Mumbai. Frankly, I am looking for an opportunity to play this year and I am happy that it has come," Yuvraj told Mumbai Mirror.

 "The reason is obvious, when you are putting together an IPL team, you will be looking at the youngsters. I am at that stage of my career where it could be presumed that I may be in the last stages of my career. I had hoped that there would be a buyer for me in the last round."

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli Cricket News Today
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Bollywood actor insults Kohli, Prithvi Shaw's replacement...
RELATED STORY
Harbhajan slams Symonds over 'Monkeygate', Kohli and...
RELATED STORY
India announce 12-man squad, ICC dismisses PCB's case...
RELATED STORY
Indians shine in latest ICC Test rankings
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw's injury update, Nature of the pitch for...
RELATED STORY
Ishant hits back at Aussie media, Shubman Gill's message...
RELATED STORY
Updates on IPL 2019 auction, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra...
RELATED STORY
Australian media insults Indian team, IPL 2019 auction...
RELATED STORY
Leaked email on Kumble, No.1 Kohli under threat and more...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul catch controversy, Ravi Shastri trolled and more...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us