Laxman predicts favourites for World Cup 2019, Binny picks backup keeper for Dhoni, and more - Cricket News Today, December 22 2018

Rajdeep Puri
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Dec 2018, 19:41 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

With the conclusion of the second Test between Australian and India and the conclusion of the IPL 2019 Auction, there has not been too much to talk about in the cricketing world.

Bangladesh are currently taking on the Windies in the third and final T20I of the three-match series in Dhaka. Apart from that, the Big Bash League continued today, providing fans with a lot of entertainment.

The third Test between Australia and India is just a few days away. It will begin on Boxing Day at the MCG in Melbourne.

Having said that, let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Brad Hogg heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg praised Virat Kohli for his performances on the field in the ongoing Test series. He also called him the "energy" of the team.

"Virat Kohli is the energy of this Indian team. He is their clear leader and they feed off him. You just see him on the field - his athleticism is different and he expects that from the Indian team," Hogg told PTI.

"And what he expects from the team, he does as well, so it is not as if he is telling the team what to do without leading from the front. He is actually leading from the front and asking his teammates to follow him," he added.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Cricket News Today
Rajdeep Puri
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Contact Us Advertise with Us