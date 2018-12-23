Nature of pitch revealed for 3rd Test, Update on Ashwin and Jadeja's injury, and more - Cricket News Today, December 23 2018

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.98K // 23 Dec 2018, 20:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ashwin might not be fit for the third Test

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

Amidst a huge controversy regarding a few no-balls, the Windies played some superb cricket to win the third and final T20I against Bangladesh last night, thus winning the three-match series 2-1. Carlos Brathwaite was extremely unhappy with the umpiring and had a lot to say about it as well.

Meanwhile, the Big Bash League continued today, with some entertaining matches taking place.

All eyes are slowly starting to turn towards the third Test between Australia and India which is scheduled to take place on December 26 at the iconic MCG in Melbourne.

Having said that, let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Injury concerns for 3 Indian players ahead of the third Test

As India gear up for the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test against Australia, there are a few injury concerns amongst the members of the team.

Ashwin, who missed the second Test due to an abdominal strain, is still in doubt for the third Test. Meanwhile, Jadeja too is carrying a small shoulder injury, according to coach Ravi Shastri.

"Jadeja had taken an injection four days after coming to Australia because of some stiffness in his shoulder. It took a while for that injection to settle down," said Shastri.

"At Perth, we felt he was about 70 to 80 percent fit, and we didn’t want to risk him. If he is 80% fit here, he’ll play."

Advertisement

Shastri also confirmed that Rohit Sharma is not fully fit yet. He said, "Rohit Sharma will be monitored over the next day and a call will be taken after that."

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been deemed fit but has not played much after recovering from his injury.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement