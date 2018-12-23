×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nature of pitch revealed for 3rd Test, Update on Ashwin and Jadeja's injury, and more - Cricket News Today, December 23 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.98K   //    23 Dec 2018, 20:12 IST

Ashwin might not be fit for the third Test
Ashwin might not be fit for the third Test

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

Amidst a huge controversy regarding a few no-balls, the Windies played some superb cricket to win the third and final T20I against Bangladesh last night, thus winning the three-match series 2-1. Carlos Brathwaite was extremely unhappy with the umpiring and had a lot to say about it as well.

Meanwhile, the Big Bash League continued today, with some entertaining matches taking place.

All eyes are slowly starting to turn towards the third Test between Australia and India which is scheduled to take place on December 26 at the iconic MCG in Melbourne.

Having said that, let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Injury concerns for 3 Indian players ahead of the third Test

As India gear up for the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test against Australia, there are a few injury concerns amongst the members of the team.

Ashwin, who missed the second Test due to an abdominal strain, is still in doubt for the third Test. Meanwhile, Jadeja too is carrying a small shoulder injury, according to coach Ravi Shastri.

"Jadeja had taken an injection four days after coming to Australia because of some stiffness in his shoulder. It took a while for that injection to settle down," said Shastri.

"At Perth, we felt he was about 70 to 80 percent fit, and we didn’t want to risk him. If he is 80% fit here, he’ll play."

Advertisement

Shastri also confirmed that Rohit Sharma is not fully fit yet. He said, "Rohit Sharma will be monitored over the next day and a call will be taken after that."

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been deemed fit but has not played much after recovering from his injury.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Cricket News Today
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Prithvi Shaw's injury update, Nature of the pitch for...
RELATED STORY
Nature of the pitch for the first Test revealed, CSK...
RELATED STORY
Updates on IPL 2019 auction, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra...
RELATED STORY
Injury blow: Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin ruled out of the...
RELATED STORY
Injury blow for Team India, Ponting's prediction and more...
RELATED STORY
Harbhajan slams Symonds over 'Monkeygate', Kohli and...
RELATED STORY
Bollywood actor insults Kohli, Prithvi Shaw's replacement...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul catch controversy, Ravi Shastri trolled and more...
RELATED STORY
Perth Test: Nature of the pitch revealed
RELATED STORY
Leaked email on Kumble, No.1 Kohli under threat and more...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us