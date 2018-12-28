Jasprit Bumrah breaks numerous records, Tim Paine trolls Rishabh Pant, and more - Cricket News Today, December 28 2018

Jasprit Bumrah

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

It was a fascinating day of play today at the MCG in Melbourne in the third Test between Australia and India as 15 wickets well throughout the day. The pitch, which was thought to be a batting paradise, had everything in it for the bowlers today.

The Indian side, led by Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul, ripped apart the Australian batting line-up, bowling them out for 151. With India having a 292 run lead, Virat Kohli surprised everyone not enforcing the follow-on. The Indian openers began well but a brilliant spell of bowling by Pat Cummins saw him remove the top order, thus leaving India at 54-5 at the end of the day, 346 runs ahead of Australia.

In other news, South Africa achieved an easy victory over Pakistan and New Zealand are on their way to achieve a huge victory against Sri Lanka.

Having said that, let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Jasprit Bumrah breaks numerous records after phenomenal display with the ball

Jasprit Bumrah was the star of India's bowling line-up against the Aussies, picking up 6 wickets in the first innings and bowling them out for 151.

By doing so, he broke the record of the most Test wickets by an Indian in his debut year, with 45 wickets to his name. He is currently fourth on the all-time list with Steven Finn(46 wickets in 2010), Curtly Ambrose(49 wickets in 1988), and Terry Alderman(54 wickets in 1981) ahead of him. He will have the chance to move ahead of Ambrose if he picks up another fifer in the second innings.

Bumrah also became the first Asian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in Australia, South Africa, and England in the same year.

