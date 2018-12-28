×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah breaks numerous records, Tim Paine trolls Rishabh Pant, and more - Cricket News Today, December 28 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
877   //    28 Dec 2018, 22:23 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

It was a fascinating day of play today at the MCG in Melbourne in the third Test between Australia and India as 15 wickets well throughout the day. The pitch, which was thought to be a batting paradise, had everything in it for the bowlers today.

The Indian side, led by Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul, ripped apart the Australian batting line-up, bowling them out for 151. With India having a 292 run lead, Virat Kohli surprised everyone not enforcing the follow-on. The Indian openers began well but a brilliant spell of bowling by Pat Cummins saw him remove the top order, thus leaving India at 54-5 at the end of the day, 346 runs ahead of Australia.

In other news, South Africa achieved an easy victory over Pakistan and New Zealand are on their way to achieve a huge victory against Sri Lanka.

Having said that, let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Jasprit Bumrah breaks numerous records after phenomenal display with the ball

Jasprit Bumrah was the star of India's bowling line-up against the Aussies, picking up 6 wickets in the first innings and bowling them out for 151.

By doing so, he broke the record of the most Test wickets by an Indian in his debut year, with 45 wickets to his name. He is currently fourth on the all-time list with Steven Finn(46 wickets in 2010), Curtly Ambrose(49 wickets in 1988), and Terry Alderman(54 wickets in 1981) ahead of him. He will have the chance to move ahead of Ambrose if he picks up another fifer in the second innings.

Bumrah also became the first Asian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in Australia, South Africa, and England in the same year.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Tim Paine Jasprit Bumrah Cricket News Today
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
WATCH: Tim Paine asks Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids
RELATED STORY
Bollywood actor insults Kohli, Prithvi Shaw's replacement...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli breaks 16-year-old record, Steve Smith...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rishabh Pant breaks numerous...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Mitchell Starc hurls mouthful at Rishabh Pant...
RELATED STORY
Injury update on Ashwin and Rohit, India's ODI and T20I...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Umpires step in to stop the physical battle...
RELATED STORY
Harbhajan slams Symonds over 'Monkeygate', Kohli and...
RELATED STORY
Michael Clarke makes a bold prediction about Jasprit Bumrah
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah's magnificent spell and how the Aussies...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | 11:30 PM
IND 443/7 & 54/5 (27.0 ov)
AUS 151/10
Day 3 | Stumps: India lead Australia by 346 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us