Yuvraj predicts youngster to make India debut in 2019, Hardik Pandya dances on-field at SCG, and more - Cricket News Today, January 6, 2019

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.48K   //    06 Jan 2019, 20:35 IST

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The fourth day of the fourth and final Test between Australia and India was majorly affected by rain. Only about 25 overs of play were possible throughout the day at the SCG. However, the Indian side made the most of it, dismissing the Aussies for 300 in the first innings.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, with five wickets to his name. India enforced the follow-on and Australia ended the day at 6-0 in 4 overs in the second innings. They currently trail India by 316 runs with one day to go.

Meanwhile, South Africa sealed the Test series against Pakistan, defeating them in the 2nd Test at Cape Town by nine wickets to take a 2-0 lead. The third and final Test will take place at Johannesburg from January 11 onwards.

Now, let's take a look at the top news from today:

Shubman Gill will make his senior debut in 2019, predicts Yuvraj Singh 

Indian veteran Yuvraj Singh has made a bold prediction about Punjab teammate and budding youngster Shubman Gill. Yuvraj feels that the youngster will make his senior debut in 2019.

"Definitely he's someone who can represent India for a long time. He's a very special talent. After a long time, I have seen a young guy whose batting I would like to watch. After 2019 World Cup, he should make it to the side," said Yuvraj prior to Punjab's Ranji Trophy encounter against Bengal.

Shubman Gill has been in sensational form over the past year or so. He has been scoring plenty of runs with the bat for Punjab in all the domestic tournaments, including the ongoing Ranji Trophy as well.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
