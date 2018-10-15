Latest ICC rankings announced, Former Sri Lankan captain charged by ICC, and more - Cricket News Today, October 15, 2018

Rajdeep Puri

T10 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 15, 2018.

It was supposed to be the fourth day of action between India and the West Indies. However, the Indian side were ruthless and ensured the Test was over within three days. India have now won the two-match Test series 2-0.

The third and final T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe was washed out, which meant that the Proteas won the three-match T20I series 2-0.

Meanwhile, the final two quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy took place today, with Jharkhand and Hyderabad reaching the semifinals after defeating Maharashtra and Andhra respectively in the matches held in Bengaluru.

#1 ICC to impose tougher sanctions for new T20/T10 leagues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to begin a series of meeting from October 16. One of the main points of discussion in the meetings will be imposing sanctions for the mushrooming of T20 leagues around the world.

Over the past few years, a lot of T20 leagues have been coming up around the world, with Afghanistan and UAE being the latest entrants. A T10 league also began last year, which will have its second edition this year.

Geoff Allardice, the General Manager of the ICC, opened up about what would be discussed in the meetings.

"One of the things we will be talking about in our meeting next week is around regulations and sanctioning of events and also the release of players (for leagues)," said Allardice .

"So you look at all of the documentation and the ownership structures and how the league is going to be funded and all these types of things and then you provide approval."

"It's not just going to be an open door for any promoter to come in. I think it will be a bit harder to get sanctions in the future and any tournament would need both the support of the home country and the ICC,"

