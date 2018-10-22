Sri Lankan legend announces retirement, CA and ECB deny match-fixing claims, and more - Cricket News Today, October 22, 2018

Rangana Herath

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 22, 2018.

India achieved an easy 8 wicket win over the Windies in the first ODI which was held at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on October 21. Chasing a huge total of 323 to win, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma put on a 246 run partnership for the 2nd wicket and made the chase look extremely easy.

They have now taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second ODI will take place on October 24 in Vishakapatnam.

The Afghanistan Premier League also concluded yesterday with the Balkh Legends coming out on top in the final against Rashid Khan's Kabul Zwanan.

Australia took on UAE in a one-off T20I held in Abu Dhabi. The Kangaroos won the match quite easily, by 7 wickets, chasing 118.

Now, let's take a look at the trending news from today:

#1 Rangana Herath announces international retirement

Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath has announced his retirement from international cricket. The announcement was made via a Tweet from Sri Lanka Cricket. He will retire after the Test against England in Galle.

Herath is Sri Lanka's second-leading wicket-taker behind Muttiah Muralitharan. He is 10th on the list of bowlers with most Test wickets. However, he can move up to the 7th position if he picks up more than three wickets. Currently, he has 430 wickets in 92 Tests.

SLC wishes to inform that Mr. Rangana Herath following a discussion he had with the SLC CEO and the selectors, notified his retirement from test cricket, after the 1st test match, in Galle against England. #ThankYouHerath https://t.co/4V6f6LjTpp pic.twitter.com/Cu12JQXZrv — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) October 22, 2018

“We respect and support Rangana’s decision. Even though his retirement will be a big loss for Sri Lanka Cricket. We wish to thank him for the invaluable contribution he has made to Sri Lanka Cricket;” said Ashley De Silva; CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket in a statement.

