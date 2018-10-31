14-year-old scores 556, Shikhar Dhawan likely to switch IPL teams, and more - Cricket News Today - October 31, 2018

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 346 // 31 Oct 2018, 20:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sarfraz Ahmed

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 31, 2018.

The Indian cricket team are currently preparing for the fifth and final ODI against West Indies to be held in Thiruvananthapuram.

After a huge victory in the previous ODI, the Men in Blue will look to close things out and seal the series 3-1. The Windies, on the other hand, will look to upset India once again like they did in the 3rd ODI.

After the ODI series against the Windies, India will travel to Australia for the much-awaited tour to end the year.

Now, let's take a look at the trending news from today.

#1 PCB chairman feels Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy

Mohsin Khan, who is the newly appointed chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, feels that Sarfraz Ahmed should be relieved of Test captaincy.

The only reason why he said this was because he feels that there is an enormous amount of pressure on Sarfraz.

"I have only made a suggestion because I personally feel there is too much pressure on Sarfraz as he wicketkeeper-batsman in the team. He looked exhausted during the test series with Australia," Khan said.

"Sarfraz's body language was so down in the tournament (Asia Cup) that I felt sorry for him. I was saying you got a new guy in, don't put the burden of (captaining the side in all) three formats on him. It will make him exhausted," he said.

"I just want to see him more relaxed. He will become a better captain with time and would be able to handle the pressures of being captain in all three formats."

1 / 4 NEXT