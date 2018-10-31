×
14-year-old scores 556, Shikhar Dhawan likely to switch IPL teams, and more - Cricket News Today - October 31, 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
346   //    31 Oct 2018, 20:03 IST

Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today for October 31, 2018.

The Indian cricket team are currently preparing for the fifth and final ODI against West Indies to be held in Thiruvananthapuram.

After a huge victory in the previous ODI, the Men in Blue will look to close things out and seal the series 3-1. The Windies, on the other hand, will look to upset India once again like they did in the 3rd ODI.

After the ODI series against the Windies, India will travel to Australia for the much-awaited tour to end the year.

Now, let's take a look at the trending news from today.

#1 PCB chairman feels Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy

Mohsin Khan, who is the newly appointed chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, feels that Sarfraz Ahmed should be relieved of Test captaincy.

The only reason why he said this was because he feels that there is an enormous amount of pressure on Sarfraz.

"I have only made a suggestion because I personally feel there is too much pressure on Sarfraz as he wicketkeeper-batsman in the team. He looked exhausted during the test series with Australia," Khan said.

"Sarfraz's body language was so down in the tournament (Asia Cup) that I felt sorry for him. I was saying you got a new guy in, don't put the burden of (captaining the side in all) three formats on him. It will make him exhausted," he said.

"I just want to see him more relaxed. He will become a better captain with time and would be able to handle the pressures of being captain in all three formats."

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
