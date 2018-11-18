When Dhoni drove Team India’s bus, England complete a rare series win in Sri Lanka and more- Cricket News Today, 18 November 2018

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has told us something new about the wicket-keeper batsman in his autobiography ‘281 and Beyond’

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

England has completed a famous series win in Asian conditions by beating Sri Lanka by 57 runs in the second Test at Kandy. Shakib Al Hasan has been passed fit for the West Indies tests while Head Coach Ravi Shastri has stated that India will dearly miss Hardik Pandya during the Australian tour.

Here are the headlines in the cricketing world today:

#1 Dhoni drove Team India’s bus during Laxman’s 100th Test

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the coolest cricketers around. The 37-year-old is also known for his cool and composed demeanour on and off the field.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has told us something new about the wicket-keeper batsman in his autobiography ‘281 and Beyond.' Laxman has revealed that back in 2008, when he completed 100 Test matches personally, Dhoni drove the team bus to the hotel.

“One of my abiding memories is of MS (Dhoni) driving the team bus to the hotel in Nagpur, during my 100th Test. I couldn’t believe my eyes — the captain of the team driving us back from the ground! It was his first Test in charge after Anil’s (Kumble) retirement, and he didn’t seem to have a care in the world. But he was like that, playful and grounded. MS never lost the joy, the playfulness. I have never met anyone quite like him," Laxman wrote in his autobiography '281 and Beyond.'

Laxman has also stated that Dhoni was remarkably calm and was never flustered even when the team was not doing too well.

"MS Dhoni’s calmness and equanimity are legendary. He had seen nothing but success until the tour of England in 2011. We had lost 4–0 in England and had already lost the first three Tests in Australia by the end of that year, and were heading for another whitewash. I was a mess, as were most of the guys, but MS was unbelievably composed. Not once did he lash out, and at no stage did he give the impression that he was frustrated or helpless," Laxman wrote.

