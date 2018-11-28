2018-19 CSA 4-Day Franchise Series: All the numbers at the halfway stage

Jonathan Prowse

The 2018-19 South African first-class domestic 4-day competition is at a mid-term break with each of the six participants having played five of their ten matches to date. The format is a double round robin one with each team playing each other home & away.

The competition resumes again at round six on 19th December 2018 as the country prepares for the upcoming tour by Pakistan to South Africa in all three forms of the game (3 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20s). After an unusual amount of draws in 2017-18 (seven wins & twenty-three draws) when it was named the Sunfoil Series there have been ten wins & five draws at the halfway stage this time around with the holders Titans involved in four of those draws. The competition concludes with the final round of matches ending on 31st January 2019.

Here is a look at who is leading the way at the halfway stage

Best individual runs scored in an innings so far 2018-19 - S. Cook (Lions) 188.

Top runscorer 2018-19 season so far - P.J. van Biljon (Knights) 574.

Best individual bowling figures in an innings so far 2018-19 - D.L. Piedt (Cobras) 7/118.

Top wicket taker 2018-19 season so far - D. Paterson (Cobras) 26.

Most catches 2018-19 season so far - Z. Hamza (Cobras) 9.

Most dismissals by a wicket-keeper 2018-19 season so far - R.S. Second (Knights) 20.

P.J. Malan (Cobras) scored his 30th first-class century in Round 5 at Boland Park, Paarl.

Table (At the halfway stage):

1. Cobras (HQ - Cape Town) 102.86 pts.

2. Lions (HQ - Johannesburg) 91.72 pts.

3. Knights (HQ - Bloemfontein) 71.56 pts.

4. Warriors (HQ - Port Elizabeth) 61.40 pts.

5. Titans (HQ - Pretoria) 58.54 pts.

6. Dolphins (HQ - Durban) 45.66 pts.

The competition was previously named: Currie Cup, Castle Cup, Supersport Series, Sunfoil Series.

Most runs & centuries all time in the competition - Graeme Pollock : 12,409 runs / 35 centuries.

Most wickets all-time in the competition - Vincent van der Bijl: 572 wickets.