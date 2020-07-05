Cricket South Africa Awards 2020: Complete list of winners as De Kock and Wolvaardt steal the show

A complete list of all the awards and their winners at the online Cricket South Africa Awards 2020.

Quinton de Kock and Laura Wolvaardt bagged the top honours at the annual ceremony.

Quinton de Kock won the majority of awards in the men's category

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop Cricket South Africa (CSA) from organising their traditional gala ceremony of recognising and awarding the players who are part of the country's cricket teams. The annual awards ceremony was conducted on an online platform.

It was a truly memorable occasion for both Quinton de Kock and Laura Wolvaardt as they were honoured in three different categories.

De Kock was named Cricket South Africa's Men's Cricketer of the Year. He also bagged the Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year and was honoured by his peers with the SA Men’s Players’ Player of the Year.

Wolvaardt received Cricket South Africa's Women's Cricketer of the Year award. She was also named the Momentum Proteas ODI Cricketer of the Year and was voted Cricket South Africa's Women’s Players’ Player of the Year.

Here is a complete list of the awards and their respective winners:

Cricket South Africa Professional Awards: National Level

SA Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt

Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

Standard Bank ODI Cricketer of the Year: Lungi Ngidi

Standard Bank T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Lungi Ngidi

SA Men Players’ Player of the Year: Quinton de Kock

SA Fans’ Player of the Year: David Miller

KFC Streetwise Award: Mignon du Preez (six hit v England, T20 World Cup)

RAM Delivery of the Year: Anrich Nortje (dismissal of David Warner, 3rd ODI)

International Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Anrich Nortje

International Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt

Momentum Proteas ODI Cricketer of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt

Momentum Proteas T20 Cricketer of the Year: Shabnam Ismail

Cricket South Africa Professional Awards: Domestic Level

CSA Provincial T20 Cricketer of the Year: Lerato Kgoatle (Limpopo)

CSA Provincial Three-Day Cricketer of the Year: Beyers Swanepoel (Northern Cape)

Pitchvision Provincial coach of the Year: Richard das Neves (Easterns)

CSA Provincial One-day Cricketer of the Year: Ruan de Swardt (Northerns)

MSL Impact Player of the Year: Tabraiz Shamsi (Paarl Rocks)

MSL Young Player of the Year: Janneman Malan (CT Blitz)

Four-day Domestic Series Cricketer of the Season: George Linde (Cape Cobras)

Momentum One-Day Cup Cricketer of the Season: Grant Roelofsen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Pitchvision Coach of the Season: Wandile Gwavu (Imperial Lions)

Domestic Players’ Player of the Season: Grant Roelofsen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Domestic Newcomer of the Season: Wandile Makwetu (VKB Knights)

SACA Most Valuable Player Award: George Linde (Cape Cobras)

Cricket South Africa Professional Awards: Operations

CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock

CSA Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock

CSA Scorers Association of the Year: Central Gauteng Lions

CSA Fair Play Award: Warriors