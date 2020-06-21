Cricket South Africa delays Solidarity Cup 3T

Cricket South Africa issued a statement on Twitter to confirm the delay.

High-profile names from the cricket world were supposed to play in the Solidarity Cup on 27th June.

In a disappointing development for fans, the return of South African players to the cricket field has been delayed. Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday (20th June) that the organizers need to do more work before conducting the Solidarity Cup 3T match, originally supposed to happen on 27th June.

The South African cricket governing body issued the following statement:

"The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27th June. Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval. A new date will be announced in due course."

A new date will be announced in due course. — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 20, 2020

International cricket set to resume on 8 July

West Indies will play a historic Test series against England next month

Cricket South Africa had announced that the likes of AB de Villiers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, and several other top names from the rainbow nation would feature in the Solidarity Cup match. The new rules and playing conditions had generated buzz in the cricket world. However, it is unlikely that the game will take place this month.

Cricket fans have been deprived of live-action because of the COVID-19 pandemic. T10 Leagues of some European nations have served as a temporary replacement. However, the cricket universe's wait will end soon as they will witness the first-ever international match in three months between West Indies and England.

The Caribbean players have reached the United Kingdom to practice for the red-ball series, while the hosts are yet to announce their squad.

The first Test will commence from 8th July at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.