×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Cricket South Africa delays Solidarity Cup 3T 

  • Cricket South Africa issued a statement on Twitter to confirm the delay.
  • High-profile names from the cricket world were supposed to play in the Solidarity Cup on 27th June.
Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 21 Jun 2020, 00:54 IST
High-profile names like AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis were set to return to the field on 27th June
High-profile names like AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis were set to return to the field on 27th June

In a disappointing development for fans, the return of South African players to the cricket field has been delayed. Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday (20th June) that the organizers need to do more work before conducting the Solidarity Cup 3T match, originally supposed to happen on 27th June.

The South African cricket governing body issued the following statement:

"The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27th June. Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval. A new date will be announced in due course."

International cricket set to resume on 8 July

West Indies will play a historic Test series against England next month
West Indies will play a historic Test series against England next month

Cricket South Africa had announced that the likes of AB de Villiers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, and several other top names from the rainbow nation would feature in the Solidarity Cup match. The new rules and playing conditions had generated buzz in the cricket world. However, it is unlikely that the game will take place this month.

Cricket fans have been deprived of live-action because of the COVID-19 pandemic. T10 Leagues of some European nations have served as a temporary replacement. However, the cricket universe's wait will end soon as they will witness the first-ever international match in three months between West Indies and England.

The Caribbean players have reached the United Kingdom to practice for the red-ball series, while the hosts are yet to announce their squad. 

The first Test will commence from 8th July at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Published 21 Jun 2020, 00:54 IST
South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers Faf du Plessis
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Today, 01:30 PM
Vinohrady Blancos
Vinohrady Rossos
VIB VS VIR preview
Match 8 | Today, 09:30 PM
TBA
TBA
TBA VS TBA preview
Match 4 | Yesterday
PSV 72/4 (10 ov)
VIR 67/7 (10 ov)
Prague Spartans Vanguards won by 5 runs.
PSV VS VIR live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
PSV 81/8 (10 ov)
VIB 57/5 (10 ov)
Prague Spartans Vanguards won by 24 runs.
PSV VS VIB live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
SD 233/9 (50 ov)
PT 119/10 (39.3 ov)
Southern Districts CC won by 114 runs.
SD VS PT live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
PCC 108/10 (44.5 ov)
WCC 109/5 (29.1 ov)
Waratah Cricket Club won by 5 wickets
PCC VS WCC live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
VIR 88/5 (10 ov)
PCK 78/7 (10 ov)
Vinohrady Rossos won by 10 runs.
VIR VS PCK live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
PCK *10/1 (1.1 ov)
VIB
Vinohrady Blancos won the toss and elected to bowl
PCK VS VIB live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी