World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Why South Africa will win this match

Can South Africa bounce back to winning ways?

The 2019 edition of the World Cup commenced in England and Wales with the hosts taking on South Africa in the opening game of the competition. In what was a lop-sided encounter, England registered a massive 104-run win and piled early pressure on South Africa.

However, the current format of this tournament gives teams ample time to bounce back from early setbacks and in order to have a quick turnaround after their loss to England, the Proteas will have to be at their best in the upcoming game.

They will be up against Bangladesh, who have won nine out of their last twelve games, including a tri-series win featuring Windies and Ireland. Notwithstanding the fact that Bangladesh is placed seventh in the ODI rankings, they are known to cause a few upsets.

South Africa was off to a sluggish start with the bat against England that cost them the first game. Apart from Quinton de Kock's 68, no one else put their head down and challenged the bowling attack. Yet another concern would be a cloud around Hashim Amla's participation in this fixture owing to a knock on the head by a quick Jofra Archer bouncer.

Yet, the fact that South Africa played at the same tacky, slow pitch at the Oval against England will give them a huge advantage over a Bangladesh that lost timidly to India in the former's only completed warm-up match.

Here's looking at some reasons why South Africa will win today's game and get on the points table:

Faf du Plessis could be expected to have an excellent outing

Faf is due for a big score

South Africa's batting lineup depends on Faf Du Plessis steadying the innings along with Aiden Markram in the middle-order. At later stages, attacking batsmen like JP Duminy, David Miller and Dwayne Pretorious will be expected to produce the big shots.

Faf Du Plessis as the captain was in his element against England, bringing in important bowling changes when they were required and halting England's surge. Proteas fans would want that to continue against Bangladesh as well.

Faf, the batsman would be the focus of everyone watching this game. A batsman of his caliber cannot be kept quiet for too long. 5125 runs in 135 games at an impressive average of 46.28 makes for seriously impressive numbers.

Faf just needs to put his head down, take time in building his innings and can then get the big score he's capable of delivering. He will be put through a stiff trial against the spin of Mehdi Haasan and Shakib-Al- Hasan but his feet movement and stroke play can counter that threat and give the Bangladesh bowlers a hard time.

