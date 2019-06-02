×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Why South Africa will win this match

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
18   //    02 Jun 2019, 11:33 IST

Can South Africa bounce back to winning ways?
Can South Africa bounce back to winning ways?

The 2019 edition of the World Cup commenced in England and Wales with the hosts taking on South Africa in the opening game of the competition. In what was a lop-sided encounter, England registered a massive 104-run win and piled early pressure on South Africa.

However, the current format of this tournament gives teams ample time to bounce back from early setbacks and in order to have a quick turnaround after their loss to England, the Proteas will have to be at their best in the upcoming game.

They will be up against Bangladesh, who have won nine out of their last twelve games, including a tri-series win featuring Windies and Ireland. Notwithstanding the fact that Bangladesh is placed seventh in the ODI rankings, they are known to cause a few upsets.

South Africa was off to a sluggish start with the bat against England that cost them the first game. Apart from Quinton de Kock's 68, no one else put their head down and challenged the bowling attack. Yet another concern would be a cloud around Hashim Amla's participation in this fixture owing to a knock on the head by a quick Jofra Archer bouncer.

Yet, the fact that South Africa played at the same tacky, slow pitch at the Oval against England will give them a huge advantage over a Bangladesh that lost timidly to India in the former's only completed warm-up match.

Here's looking at some reasons why South Africa will win today's game and get on the points table:

Faf du Plessis could be expected to have an excellent outing

Faf is due for a big score
Faf is due for a big score

South Africa's batting lineup depends on Faf Du Plessis steadying the innings along with Aiden Markram in the middle-order. At later stages, attacking batsmen like JP Duminy, David Miller and Dwayne Pretorious will be expected to produce the big shots.

Faf Du Plessis as the captain was in his element against England, bringing in important bowling changes when they were required and halting England's surge. Proteas fans would want that to continue against Bangladesh as well.

Advertisement

Faf, the batsman would be the focus of everyone watching this game. A batsman of his caliber cannot be kept quiet for too long. 5125 runs in 135 games at an impressive average of 46.28 makes for seriously impressive numbers.

Faf just needs to put his head down, take time in building his innings and can then get the big score he's capable of delivering. He will be put through a stiff trial against the spin of Mehdi Haasan and Shakib-Al- Hasan but his feet movement and stroke play can counter that threat and give the Bangladesh bowlers a hard time.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Score & News Bangladesh Cricket South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Kagiso Rabada ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads South Africa Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Why Bangladesh will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Who will win today's game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Key players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal doubtful for match against South Africa
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Injury concerns plague Bangladesh as they prepare ahead of the world cup meeting with South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 5 | Today, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us