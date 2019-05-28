×
Cricket World Cup 2019: 5 oldest players who will be featuring in this edition of the tournament

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    28 May 2019, 23:23 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour
ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour

As we inch closer to the twelfth edition of Cricket World Cup, each team is busy girding up its loins to face the barriers that lie ahead. Quite undeniably, the world cup has paramount importance in the cricketing fraternity, thus being the holy grail for each cricketer. Many have devoted their entire careers in pursuit of it though still unable to cherish the memory of laying their hands on the glittering trophy.

This edition will also be featuring a number of old-timers who, most probably, will be enjoying the spectacle for one last time. Needless to say, these players are massive assets for their respective teams who can help them thrive in clutch situations by virtue of experience and maturity. Not only they will be needed to guide the youngsters and debutants, but their advice will also come in handy for the captains (assuming they are not at the helm already).

Having said that, let's take a look at the 5 oldest players to appear in the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

#5 Shoaib Malik - Pakistan

Pakistan v New Zealand - 3rd One Day International
Pakistan v New Zealand - 3rd One Day International

Currently the linchpin in Pakistan's batting lineup, Shoaib Malik's role in the squad has continuously evolved throughout his career. In the upcoming World Cup, he will be a key figure in the Pakistani team.

In case of a top order collapse, the onus will be on him to rebuild the squad. Otherwise, he will be seen capping off the innings via his signature strokes. He can also fulfill the role of the 6th bowler in the team for Sarfaraz having proven helpful with the ball quite a couple of times.

When the World Cup gets under way on 30 May 2019, Malik will be 37 years 118 days old.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Chris Gayle 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team South Africa Cricket World Cup Team
Fetching more content...
