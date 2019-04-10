×
Cricket World Cup 2019: Who will make it to South Africa's squad for the tournament?

HS Reyneke
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
246   //    10 Apr 2019, 21:07 IST

Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla have been a formidable opening partnership for the Proteas
Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla have been a formidable opening partnership for the Proteas

Will the Protea selectors go with experience or youth with regards to squad selection for the upcoming Cricket World Cup in England starting the end of May?

There has been a lot of speculation around the inclusion or exclusion of Hashim Amla in the Cricket World Cup squad for South Africa. Will his experience be needed or will youngsters' flair and fearlessness be the x-factor that the Proteas need during the tournament in England?

Many have called for the inclusion of Aiden Markram in the place of the experienced Amla. Markram has been in top form domestically and guided the Titans to a 135 run win in the final of the Momentum One Day Cup with a score of 127 from 88 deliveries, his knock including 8 sixes and 5 fours. Markram had a fantastic tournament notching up 542 runs in 5 matches. The Proteas' coaching staff definitely took notice of Markram's performances.

The South African coach, Otis Gibson stated in an interview that the World Cup squad will be picked on form and not reputation. The statement by Gibson might suggest that Amla will miss out and that Markram might get the nod. The other main talking point has been the 2nd all rounder with Andile Phelukwayo cementing the 1st spot with consistent performances lately with bat and ball. The guys fighting for the spot on the plane to England are Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder and Chris Morris.

The South African captain, Faf du Plessis hinted that they are looking for an all rounder to slot in at the number 7 position and share the 5th bowling option's workload with Andile Phehlukwayo. If that gets taken into consideration then Pretorius will be the likely candidate especially after he scored a crucial half century against Sri Lanka in the T20I series.

The Proteas' supporters have a lot to be excited about for the upcoming World Cup with young talented batsmen and bowlers to be included in the squad to England.

Possible squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius

Fetching more content...
