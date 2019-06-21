×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup history: Geoff Allott, swinging it in the 1999 World Cup

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14   //    21 Jun 2019, 13:47 IST

Throwback to the time when Geoff Allot changed the course of 1999 World Cup
Throwback to the time when Geoff Allot changed the course of 1999 World Cup

Generally overcast weather, and wickets with a greenish tinge suited Kiwi left-arm seamer Geoff Allott perfectly in the 1999 World Cup. He swung the ball around, picking up 20 wickets, the highest in any World Cup hitherto, a distinction equalled by Shane Warne later in this tournament. Chaminda Vaas and Glenn McGrath set new benchmarks later. With a whippy action reminiscent of England’s John Lever, Allott troubled batsmen throughout the tournament. He played a big hand in the progress of New Zealand to their fourth World Cup semi-final.

New Zealand's Geoff Allott broke the record for most wickets in a World Cup in 1999.
New Zealand's Geoff Allott broke the record for most wickets in a World Cup in 1999.

Before the tournament, Allott’s main claim to fame was the longest scoreless Test innings. Earlier in the year at Auckland, he had batted for 101 minutes, facing 77 balls, before being dismissed for a duck. But in the World Cup he was an inspired man.

Allott began the 1999 World Cup with a bang, severely jolting the Bangladesh batsmen who were still finding their feet in big-time cricket. He brought in the third ball of the innings sharply to trap Shahriar Hossain leg-before for a duck. Not long after, he repeated the dose on the other opener Mehrab Hossain. Suddenly, Bangladesh were 7 for two. They hardly recovered from these jolts.

Allott took the last wicket when he dismissed the third Hossain, Hasibul, who hit a full toss straight to Matthew Horne. Allott bagged three for 30 off 8.4 overs as Bangladesh’s first innings in the World Cup terminated at 116 off 37.4 overs.

Next was a huge game against Trans-Tasman rivals and one of the favourites, Australia. Allott put the Aussies on the back foot straightaway and bowled brilliantly to restrict them to 213 for eight, paving the way for a glorious win. He delivered a stunning blow in typical style, trapping the elegant Mark Waugh leg-before for two.

Just as Adam Gilchrist was settling down, Allott got the left-hander to edge one to Nathan Astle. Allott returned late in the innings to shatter the stumps of the crafty Michael Bevan, and Shane Warne. He finished with four for 37 off his 10 overs.

Advertisement

Thereafter, New Zealand were upstaged by the West Indies, a match in which Allott could only take the wicket of Jimmy Adams. 

Pakistan were on a high at the start of the tournament, but Allott was at his penetrative best against them, though a bit expensive. The openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi were off to a flying start even as Allott continued to attack them. He succeeded before long, forcing the latter to edge the ball to Adam Parore behind the stumps. Soon he bowled Anwar too.

Later, Allott knocked back the middle stump of Salim Malik and dismissed the belligerent Azhar Mahmood. This time Allott returned with an analysis of four for 64 off 10 overs. Pakistan, though, had posted 269, which proved too much for the Kiwi batsmen.

Scotland, taking their first hesitant steps in the competitive world of international cricket, found the menacing Allott too difficult to handle. After Dion Nash had dismissed Mike Smith, Allott trapped skipper George Salmond leg-before for one, and had opener Mike Allingham taken by Stephen Fleming for two. Scotland found themselves on the turf at 12 for three. Allott also had James Brinkley caught at the wicket for a duck. His final figures were 10-3-15-3, enough to secure the man-of-the-match award.

Though New Zealand’s first super-six match was abandoned due to rain, there was time enough to complete the Zimbabwe innings. Allott was yet again at his penetrative best. As the in-form Neil Johnson seemed set to play another long innings, Allott swung one in late to the left-hander from over the wicket.

Johnson was slow in coming down on the ball and played on to his stumps. Soon Allott bowled one that jumped, surprising Andy Flower who had not opened his account, and he spooned it behind gully. Craig McMillan, running in, gobbled up a brilliant catch. Towards the end of the innings, Allott had Guy Whittall caught by Astle. This time Allott finished with three for 24 off 10 overs. 

Allott had snapped up 18 wickets in just six matches. He was the bowler of the tournament so far. He could not make much headway thereafter in drier conditions, taking just a wicket apiece in the last two super-six matches and none in the semi-final. Nevertheless, he had played his part in New Zealand’s fine run in the tournament, surpassing the record of 18 wickets set by Roger Binny, Craig McDermott and Wasim Akram in the 1983, 1987 and 1992 World Cups respectively. 

Sadly, Allott’s days of glory on the cricket field were not to last long. Injury curtailed his appearances hereafter and he retired prematurely from the game at the age of twenty-nine. Perhaps, had he been able to carry on, Allott may have been counted amongst some of the finest left-arm swing bowlers that the game has seen.

Nevertheless, his name is etched firmly in the annals of the World Cup. Some stars sparkle brightly momentarily, only to disappear in a flash. Geoff Allott was one such - like another left-arm paceman from the Antipodes, Gary Gilmour.

Geoff Allott’s World Cup bowling and fielding record:

Matches 9, Wickets 20, Average 16.25, Best 4/37, Economy 3.70, Catch 1

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Shahid Afridi Shane Warne Iconic World Cup Moments ODI Cricket
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: Reliving the previous World Cup encounters between India and New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 bowling figures in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Glenn Turner, one of New Zealand’s finest openers
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Kiwis snatch dramatic win over England off the penultimate delivery in the 1983 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 3 bowling figures of all time
RELATED STORY
World Cup points table 2019: Updated team standings after New Zealand vs South Africa match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 18, India vs New Zealand, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Top three most expensive overs in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Waugh-Warne's ambitious escapade - World Cup 1999 records and stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets  (Updated) after NZ v SA Match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Yesterday
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Today, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us