Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 130, UAE vs PNG: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

PNG and Nepal are set to face off in Match No. 130 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Tuesday, February 28. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

PNG, captained by Assad Vala, haven’t had the best of tournaments so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with five points and a net run rate of -0.967 courtesy of two wins from 29 matches.

PNG will go into the match after losing to Nepal by four wickets on Monday. After being put in to bat first, PNG scored 203 for the loss of nine wickets. Nepal chased down the target with 28 balls left in their innings.

UAE, led by CP Rizwan, on the other hand, are fifth in the table with 29 points and a net run rate of -0.149. They will go into the game after losing to Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia by seven wickets on February 25.

After being asked to bat, UAE scored 166 for the loss of nine wickets on the back of skipper Rizwan’s 60. Namibia came out firing on all cylinders and chased down the target with as many as 130 balls to spare.

UAE vs PNG Match Details

Match: UAE vs PNG, Match 130

Date and Time: February 28, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai hasn’t been a belter for batting and the bowlers have tasted quite a bit of success. However, the track has heavily favored the team batting second. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

UAE vs PNG Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 27 degrees Celsius mark with the humidity in the 40s.

UAE vs PNG Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Asif Khan, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Alishan Sharafu, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Rahul Bhatia, Zahoor Khan.

PNG

Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (c & wk), Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Semo Kamea.

UAE vs PNG Match Prediction

PNG have struggled for victories in the entire championship. They don’t have any kind of momentum with them whatsoever. UAE will start the upcoming match as firm favorites.

Prediction: UAE to win

UAE vs PNG TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

