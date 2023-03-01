Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 131, UAE vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

UAE and Nepal are set to lock horns in Match No. 131 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Thursday, March 2. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

UAE, led by CP Rizwan, are currently placed fifth in the table with 29 points and a net run rate of -0.071. They will go into the match after losing to Assad Vala’s Papua New Guinea by a massive margin of 131 runs on Tuesday.

After being asked to chase down 263, the UAE were bowled out for 131 in 34.2 overs. PNG fast bowler Chad Soper was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets.

Nepal, captained by Rohit Paudel, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the table with 28 points and a net run rate of -0.196. They will go into their next match after beating Papua New Guinea by four wickets on Monday.

Nepal romped home with 28 balls to spare in pursuit of 204. Kushal Bhurtel became the Player of the Match after he scored 56 runs off 69 balls with the help of five fours.

UAE vs Nepal Match Details

Match: UAE vs Nepal, Match 131

Date and Time: March 2, 2023, Thursday, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been sporting thus far. Run-making may not be all that all easy. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

UAE vs Nepal Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain at 1 PM in the afternoon, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

UAE vs Nepal Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Pratis GC

UAE vs Nepal Match Prediction

Both UAE and Nepal have had similar campaigns thus far in the tournament. But, Nepal seemed to be a tad high on confidence after winning their previous match.

Prediction: Nepal to win.

UAE vs Nepal TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

