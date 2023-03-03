Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 132, Nepal vs PNG: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Nepal and PNG are set to lock horns in Match No. 132 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Friday, March 3. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, are currently placed sixth in the table with 28 points and a net run rate of -0.241. They will go into the game after losing to CP Rizwan’s United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 68 runs on Thursday.

After being asked to chase down 208, Nepal were bowled out for 139 in 31.5 overs. Kushal Malla scored 60 runs off 53 balls while batting at No.5, but his valiant efforts couldn’t pay dividends for Nepal.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with seven points and a net run rate of -0.837. However, the fact that they defeated the UAE by 131 in their previous game should give them confidence.

After being put in to bat first, PNG racked up a decent score of 262 in 49.1 overs on the back of Sese Bau’s 74-run knock. Thereafter, Chad Soper picked up five wickets and helped PNG bowl Nepal out for 131.

Nepal vs PNG Match Details

Match: Nepal vs PNG, Match 132

Date and Time: March 2, 2023, Thursday, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Nepal vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai isn’t expected to be a belter for batting by any means. Batters need to get settled before going for extravagant shots. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Nepal vs PNG Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures are around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-60s.

Nepal vs PNG Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Pratis GC

PNG

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Chad Soper, Hila Vare (wk), Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Gaudi Toka

Nepal vs PNG Match Prediction

Nepal have been in decent form, although they lost to the UAE by a big margin. They will go into their next game as favorites, although not by a big margin.

Prediction: Nepal to win.

Nepal vs PNG TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

