Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 139, PNG vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

PNG and UAE are set to face off in Match No. 139 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Wednesday, March 15. The match will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The UAE, led by CP Rizwan, are currently placed sixth in the table with 31 points and a net run rate of -1.180. They will go into the match after losing to Nepal by a mammoth margin of 177 runs on Sunday, March 12.

After opting to bat first, Nepal put up a decent score of 248 in 49.2 overs. Skipper Rohit Paudel scored 77 with nine fours. The UAE were bowled out for 71 in 22.5 overs after Lalit Rajbanshi picked up a five-wicket haul.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with 11 points and a net run rate of -0.782. They have won only five wins out of 35 matches, while losing as many as 29 games.

They will go into the game after losing to Nepal by nine wickets. After being put in to bat first, PNG were bowled out for 95 in 32 overs. Nepal chased down the target with as many as 42.4 overs to spare.

PNG vs UAE Match Details

Match: PNG vs UAE, Match 139

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, Wednesday, 09:15 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

PNG vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch in Kirtipur hasn’t been a great one for batting. Bowlers have dominated at the venue so far. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

PNG vs UAE Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

PNG vs UAE Probable XIs

PNG

Assad Vala (c), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Chad Soper, Hila Vare

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, Rohan Mustafa, Ashwanth Chidambaram (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

PNG vs UAE Match Prediction

PNG are the current cellar dwellers, but they have dominated the UAE in recent times. PNG will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: PNG to win the match.

PNG vs UAE TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

