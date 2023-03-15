Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 140, Nepal vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Nepal and UAE are set to face each other in Match No. 140 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Wednesday, March 15. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal, captained by Rohit Paudel, are currently placed fourth in the table with 38 points and have a net run rate of +0.097. They will go into the match having beaten the Assad Vala-led Papua New Guinea by nine wickets on March 13.

After opting to bowl first, Nepal bowled the UAE out for 95 in 32 overs. They then chased down the target with as many as 42.2 overs to spare. Aasif Sheikh’s unbeaten 53 took Nepal past the finish line in a canter.

The CP Rizwan-captained UAE, on the other hand, are sixth in the table with 33 points and a net run rate of -0.958. They will go into this match on the back of a six-wicket win over Papua New Guinea.

After opting to bat first, PNG scored 234 for the loss of seven wickets propelled by Assad Vala’s 65, an innings laced with six fours and a six. But Muhammad Waseem scored 119 off only 76 balls and helped the UAE secure a big win.

Nepal vs UAE Match Details

Match: Nepal vs UAE, Match 140

Date and Time: March 16, 2023, Thursday, 09:15 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch in Kirtipur is expected to be a fairly decent one for the batters. Runs will be on offer if the batters are ready to dig in.

Nepal vs UAE Weather Forecast

There will be a chance of heavy rain from 1 PM onwards, which could lead to delays. The temperature will hover around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Nepal vs UAE Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi

UAE

Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Waseem (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ashwanth Chidambaram (wk), Zawar Farid, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Hazrat Bilal, Zahoor Khan

Nepal vs UAE Match Prediction

Nepal are in better form compared to the UAE and will go into the match as firm favorites. The victory over PNG in their previous game will give the UAE plenty of confidence.

Prediction: Nepal to win.

Nepal vs UAE TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

