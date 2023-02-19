Cricket World Cup League 2, Scotland vs Namibia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Scotland and Namibia will lock horns in the 125th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Monday (February 20) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 48 points and a net run rate of +0.786. They have won 23 of 34 games and lost only nine. Two games ended in no results.

They lost to Nepal in their previous game of the championship earlier this month. Calum MacLeod, who announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2022, is their leading run-scorer.

Meanwhile, Namibia, captained by Gerhard Erasmus,, are third in the standings with 37 points and a net run rate of +0.338. They're coming off a three-wicket loss to Nepal on Saturday (February 1)8.

After being asked to bat, Namibia racked up a decent score of 274-6. Lohan Louwrens and Pikky Ya France scored 41 and 49 respectively. Nepal chased down the target with 15 deliveries to spare after half-centuries from Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla and Kushal Malla.

Scotland vs Namibia Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Namibia, Match 125

Date and Time: February 20, 2022, Monday; 08:45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Scotland vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Kirtipur has been a decent one for batting. A high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for both teams.

Scotland vs Namibia Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain. The temperature will likely be around 12 to 25 degrees Celsius and humidity in the 70s.

Scotland vs Namibia Probable XIs

Scotland

Christopher McBride, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Tomas Mackintosh, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir

Namibia

Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo

Scotland vs Namibia Match Prediction

Both Scotland and Namibia have strong batting lineups, and the chasing team may end up having a big advantage. Bowlers will need to be on their toes.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

Scotland vs Namibia TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Mark Watt to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes