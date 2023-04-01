Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 10, PNG vs USA: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

PNG and USA are set to lock horns in Match No.10 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Sunday, April 2. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, haven’t had the best of runs in the tournament. They have lost all three of their matches and are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.533.

They will go into the match after losing to Charles Perchard’s Jersey by 11 runs on April 1. After being asked to chase down 292, PNG huffed and puffed to 280 for nine. Skipper Vala, Riley Hekure and Charles Amini scored fifties, but their efforts went in vain.

USA, led by Monank Patel, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.404. They started their campaign by beating Namibia by 80 runs after which they lost to Canada by 26 runs.

But the USA got back to winning ways after defeating UAE by five wickets in their previous game. Saiteja Mukkamalla scored 120 with 12 fours and helped his team chase down 280 with six balls to spare.

PNG vs USA Match Details

Match: PNG vs USA, Match 10

Date and Time: April 2, 2023, Sunday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

PNG vs USA Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has been a decent one for the batters of late. Teams need to score big to defend their totals. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

PNG vs USA Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

PNG vs USA Probable XIs

PNG

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Gaudi Toka

USA

Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

PNG vs USA Match Prediction

PNG are yet to taste victory, although they have performed well with the bat. The USA will go into the match firm favorites.

Prediction: USA to win the match.

PNG vs USA TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

