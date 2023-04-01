Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 11, Namibia vs UAE: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia and UAE are set to face each other in the 11th match of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Sunday, April 2. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, are sitting at the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.480. They suffered a shock 80-run defeat at the hands of the United States of America (USA).

But they have found their way back into the tournament with two wins in a row. After beating PNG by 48 runs to open their account, Erasmus’ men handed Jersey an eight-wicket defeat on March 30.

UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, on the other hand, have struggled to some extent. They started their campaign by beating cellar dwellers Papua New Guinea by 21 runs on March 27.

They will go into their next game after losing to Saad Bin Zafar’s Canada by six wickets. They are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.134.

Namibia vs UAE Match Details

Match: Namibia vs UAE, Match 11

Date and Time: April 2, 2023, Sunday, 01.00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch has gotten better for batting over the time period. Bowlers have had to work hard of late. Batting second should be the way forward for teams.

Namibia vs UAE Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Namibia vs UAE Probable XIs

Namibia

Shaun Fouche, Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, and Ben Shikongo.

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, and Zahoor Khan.

Namibia vs UAE Match Prediction

Namibia will be high on confidence after winning two matches in a row. They will go into the match as firm favorites.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match.

Namibia vs UAE TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

