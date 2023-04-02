Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 13, USA vs Jersey: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

USA and Jersey are set to lock horns in Match 13 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Tuesday, April 4. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

The USA, led by Monank Patel, are currently placed at the top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.888 courtesy of three wins from four games. They started their Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off campaign by beating hosts Namibia by 80 runs.

After losing to Canada in their second game, USA made a comeback with a five-wicket win over the UAE. They followed that up with a massive 117-run win over Papua New Guinea (PNG) that would have done their confidence a world of good.

After opting to bat first, USA put up a decent score of 235 for the loss of seven wickets on the back of Steven Taylor’s 81 and Aaron Jones’ 65. They then bowled PNG out for 118 in 34.5 overs.

Jersey, on the other hand, are languishing in fifth spot in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off table with two points and a net run rate of -0.814. They will go into the match after beating PNG by 11 runs on Saturday, April 1.

USA vs Jersey Match Details

Match: USA vs Jersey, Match 13, Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.

Date and Time: April 4, 2023, Tuesday, 01:00 pm IST.

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

USA vs Jersey Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has been a decent one for the batters thus far. Fielding first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

USA vs Jersey Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

USA vs Jersey Probable XIs

USA

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

Jersey

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles.

USA vs Jersey Match Prediction

USA will be high on confidence as they are on top of the table. They are expected to beat Jersey in this upcoming match and move to four wins from five games.

Prediction: USA to win the match.

USA vs Jersey TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

