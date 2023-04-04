Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 14, Jersey vs UAE: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Jersey and UAE are set to lock horns in Match No.14 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Wednesday, April 5. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

The competition for the remaining two spots in the World Cup qualifiers to be played in Zimbabwe is heating up. Jersey, led by Charles Perchard, made their ODI debut in the tournament, but aren’t in contention anymore for the top two.

They will go into the game after losing to the United States of America by 25 runs. Asa Tribe scored 75 runs with seven fours and two sixes, but Jersey stumbled to 206 after being asked to chase down 232.

UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, on the other hand, have a great chance of finishing in the top two. However, they need to win their next game to displace Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia from the second spot.

The UAE will be high on confidence after winning two matches on the trot. They defeated hosts Namibia by 28 runs in their previous match, with Asif Khan scoring 96 and the duo of Rohan Mustafa-Zahoor Khan scalped three wickets each.

Jersey vs UAE Match Details

Match: Jersey vs UAE, Match 14

Date and Time: April 5, 2023, Wednesday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Jersey vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has got better for batting as the tournament has progressed. Batting second should be the way forward for teams.

Jersey vs UAE Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now and temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Jersey vs UAE Probable XIs

Jersey

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles

UAE

Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Jersey vs UAE Match Prediction

UAE will go into the match as favorites as they will be desperate to secure victory. Jersey, on the other hand, will be looking to finish on a high.

Prediction: UAE to win the match.

Jersey vs UAE TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

