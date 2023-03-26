Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 2, UAE vs PNG: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

UAE and PNG are set to lock horns in Match No.2 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Monday, March 27. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

The UAE were captained by Muhammad Waseem in their previous ODI encounter against Nepal. Asif Khan smashed a 41-ball hundred in that match and will be high on confidence, although his knock went in vain.

Muhammad Waseem is one of the most powerful strikers of the ball in the team and a lot will depend on him. The likes of Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan and Junaid Siddiqui bring in a lot of experience as well.

PNG, on the other hand, will depend heavily on their skipper Assad Vala, who has been a fulcrum for them in all three departments. Chad Soper and Riley Hekure were in decent form in the World Cup League 2 and will need to step up.

Charles Amini and Sese Bau add some stability to their middle order. Norman Vanua has been leading their pace attack for quite some time and he needs to strike early for PNG.

UAE vs PNG Match Details

Match: UAE vs PNG, Match 2, Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.

Date and Time: March 27, 2023, Monday, 01:00 pm IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

UAE vs PNG Pitch Report

The venue in Windhoek isn’t a high-scoring one and bowlers will enjoy bowling on the surface. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

UAE vs PNG Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark while humidity will be in the 80s.

UAE vs PNG Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (C), Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

PNG

Assad Vala (c), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Chad Soper, Hila Vare.

UAE vs PNG Match Prediction

PNG defeated the UAE quite a few times in the World Cup League matches, but the UAE will put up a fight. The team batting second should win the contest.

UAE vs PNG TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

