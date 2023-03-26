Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 3, Jersey vs Canada: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Jersey and Canada are scheduled to lock horns in Match No.3 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Monday (March 27). The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

Jersey will be captained by Charles Perchard, who has been an important part of their setup for the last three years. Perchard is their leading wicket-taker with 42 scalps from 29 matches. Dominic Blampied is among their most prolific all-rounders, with 278 runs and 37 wickets.

Jonty Jenner is their all-time leading run-scorer as he has notched 730 runs with a top score of an unbeaten 96. Elliot Miles has been among their leading wicket-takers and a lot will depend on them.

Canada, captained by Navneet Dhaliwal, have a strong squad at their disposal. The left-hander Dhaliwal is an effective top-order batter and a lot will depend on him if Canada have to put up competitive scores.

Saad Bin Zafar has a lot of experience and he needs to bring forth all of it. Dillon Heyliger and Kaleem Sana should lead their bowling attack. Young players need to support their experienced players.

Jersey vs Canada Match Details

Match: Jersey vs Canada, Match 3

Date and Time: March 27, 2023, Monday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Jersey vs Canada Pitch Report

Nothing much is known about the pitch at the venue in Windhoek. Hence, teams should field first and see how the pitch is behaving before going out to bat.

Jersey vs Canada Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Jersey vs Canada Probable XIs

Jersey

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Rhys Palmer, Elliot Miles

Canada

Rayyan Pathan, Matthew Spoors, Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Saad Bin Zafar, Salman Nazar, Harsh Thaker, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Hamza Tariq, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana

Jersey vs Canada Match Prediction

Both teams are pretty equally matched and it’s tough to pick an outright winner. Both teams have accomplished batters in their ranks and therefore, the chasing team may end up having a bit of an advantage.

Jersey vs Canada TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

