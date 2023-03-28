Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 5, Namibia vs PNG: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Papua New Guinea (PNG) are set to lock horns in Match No. 5 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Wednesday, March 29. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, are currently placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.600. They will go into their second match after losing to the United States of America (USA) by 80 runs.

After opting to field first, Namibia did an excellent job as they restricted their opponents to 233 for nine in 50 overs as Ben Shikongo and Shaun Fouche picked up three wickets apiece. However, Namibia were bowled out for 151 in 41.4 overs.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, are placed fourth in the table with a net run of -0.420. They lost to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 21 runs and will be desperate to make a comeback with a strong performance.

After opting to field first, PNG restricted the UAE to 160 for seven. Fast bowler Chad Soper was excellent as he finished with figures of 10-0-43-4. Tony Ura and Kiplin Doriga each scored 56 and 73, respectively, but PNG were bowled out for 239 in 48.3 overs.

Namibia vs PNG Match Details

Match: Namibia vs PNG, Match 5

Date and Time: March 29, 2023, Wednesday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek hasn’t been an absolute belter for the batters. Bowlers will have a lot to work with. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Namibia vs PNG Weather Forecast

As of now, there is no chance of rain and playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Namibia vs PNG Probable XIs

Namibia

Niko Davin, Shaun Fouche, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Michau du Preez, Zane Green (wk), Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

PNG

Kiplin Doriga, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hila Vare (wk), Gaudi Toka, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Semo Kamea, Norman Vanua

Namibia vs PNG Match Prediction

Neither Namibia nor PNG have had the greatest of starts and will be looking to make amends. But being the hosts, Namibia may have the upper hand in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match.

Namibia vs PNG TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

