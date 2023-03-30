Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 7, USA vs UAE: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The USA and UAE are set to face each other in Match No.7 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Thursday, March 30. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

The USA, led by Monank Patel, are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.540. They started their campaign by beating Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia by 80 runs on March 26.

However, they lost to Saad Bin Zafar’s Canada by 26 runs in their previous match on March 29. After being asked to chase down 199, the USA were bowled out for 172 despite opener Sushant Modani’s 64-run knock.

The UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, began their campaign after beating Papua New Guinea by 21 runs on March 27. Ayan Afzal Khan became the Player of the Match after he scored 94 with nine fours and three sixes.

He also finished with figures of 8-0-33-1 and picked up the wicket of Riley Hekure. Skipper Waseem also played a crucial knock after he racked up 96 runs off 106 balls with five fours and six sixes.

USA vs UAE Match Details

Match: USA vs UAE, Match 7

Date and Time: March 30, 2023, Thursday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

USA vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground has been a sporting one thus far in the tournament. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

USA vs UAE Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

USA vs UAE Probable XIs

USA

Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan

USA vs UAE Match Prediction

UAE are a stronger team than the USA, at least on paper. They won their previous game and will go into their next match as favorites.

Prediction: UAE wins the match.

USA vs UAE TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

