Cricketers convey Independence Day wishes to the nation
As India celebrates its 70th Independence Day, Indian cricketers took to various social media platforms in order to wish their fellow citizens for the same. Not only from them, wishes poured down from the entire cricket fraternity as the world's largest democracy rejoiced in the anniversary of their freedom.
India won its Independence on 15th August 1947 after existing as a British colony for about 200 years.
It is one of the three major national holidays in India along with Republic Day (January 26) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).
Here's how the cricketers expressed their best wishes to the entire nation.