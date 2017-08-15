Cricketers convey Independence Day wishes to the nation

Here's how the cricket fraternity wished India on its 70th Independence Day

India celebrates its 70th Independence Day today

As India celebrates its 70th Independence Day, Indian cricketers took to various social media platforms in order to wish their fellow citizens for the same. Not only from them, wishes poured down from the entire cricket fraternity as the world's largest democracy rejoiced in the anniversary of their freedom.

India won its Independence on 15th August 1947 after existing as a British colony for about 200 years.

It is one of the three major national holidays in India along with Republic Day (January 26) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

Here's how the cricketers expressed their best wishes to the entire nation.

Remembering our freedom fighters,soldiers &everyone who made this possible.May we have freedom from poverty & hatred.#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/3TyrcJQr82 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2017

We are 70 and getting stronger by the day. Happy 70 to all Indians across the globe. #Independence #august15th pic.twitter.com/BBqE3Ak1AX — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2017

Proud to be a part of a glorious nation..

May the Indian tricolor always fly high..#HappyIndependanceDay #IndependenceDayIndia #Freedom70 pic.twitter.com/pvMb5JwniC — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 15, 2017

Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country! Happy Independence Day! #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/22ms3wWGDc — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2017

Salute to our freedom fighters - heroes who have found place in the history books and those who haven't. Happy Independence Day.#वंदेमातरम — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) August 15, 2017

Eventually, we get there. Wish we could just do it quicker. That's my wish for India this Independence Day.#IndependenceDayIndia ???????? — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 14, 2017

May the Indian tricolor always fly high. Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day???????? — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2017