T20 World Cup 2022: 5 cricketers who will be playing the mega tournament for the first time and can make immedidate impact 

The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in Australia. The qualifiers for the mega event will begin on October 16, 2022, and the main tournament will commence on October 22, 2022.

It's been less than a year since the previous edition of the T20 World Cup was held in the UAE, with Australia being crowned champions.

2022 has witnessed many young players making their debut for their respective countries. Some of the below-mentioned players have been prolific in their brief careers in T20Is.

On that note, here is a look at five such cricketers who will be playing in the T20 World Cup for the first time and can make an impact in the tournament:

#1 Arshdeep Singh

The left-arm pacer has been impressive in the limited opportunities with India in T20Is.

In 13 T20Is, he has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 19.78, while his economy rate of 8.14 is on the slightly higher side. However, Arshdeep bowls most of his overs in the power-play and at the death, which is the reason for the high economy rate.

It's only been three months since he made his debut in T20Is and the youngster has shown good temperament to bowl crucial death overs. Team India will miss Jasprit Bumrah's services in the T20 World Cup 2022 and in his absence, Arshdeep will have the added responsibility of bowling the death overs.

Singh has already witnessed ups and downs in his brief international career and will look to make his performances count on the big stage in Australia.

#2 Tim David

Tim David has had an impressive start to his T20U career for Australia

Tim David made his debut for Australia in T20Is on 20th September 2022 against a strong Indian team. He made an impact in the third T20I of the series when he scored 54 from 27 balls that included four maximums and two boundaries.

He followed it up with another quick-fire innings in the second T20I against West Indies. David scored 42 runs from 20 balls and provided the finishing touch to the innings. In 5 T20Is for Australia, David has an astounding strike rate of 170.59.

He is expected to be the finisher for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ever since his debut, he has set T20 cricket on fire with his aggressive batting style. It will be difficult for the Aussies to leave him out of the Playing XI in T20 World Cup 2022 and he could be their trump card as well.

#3 Harry Brook

Brook averages 43.28 in 10 T20I innings

The retirement of Eoin Morgan has left a void in the English middle order. Harry Brook has made the most of his chances and has been impressive in the limited opportunities he has played for England.

In the recently concluded T20I series against Pakistan, Brook showed maturity with the bat and was named Man of the Series. In six innings, Brook scored 238 runs at an impressive average of 79.33 and a strike rate of 163.01.

Brook has been impressive for England in T20Is in 2022 and averages 43.29 in 10 T20I innings. He can clear the boundaries with ease and could be England's go-to man in the middle overs in the T20 World Cup 2022.

#4 Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs in action against India

Tristan Stubbs announced his arrival on the international stage in the T20I series against England.

In the first T20I of the series, Stubbs tore apart the strong English bowling line-up. He scored 72 runs from just 28 balls that included eight maximums and two boundaries. Despite his heroics, the swashbuckling batter could not lead South Africa to a win and England won the said T20I by 41 runs.

Stubbs has been a a part of 9 T20Is to date and has scored 142 runs at an average of 28.40 and an exceptional strike rate of 191.89 in six innings.

The 22-year-old bats in the middle overs for South Africa, and his presence could be a threat to the bowlers, especially in death overs if he sets his eye in.

#5 Yannic Cariah:

Cariah (L) receiving West Indies cap from Akeal Hosein

The leg spinner Yannic Cariah's inclusion in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 is a surprising one. He was yet to make his debut in T20Is when the squad was announced and also did not play a single game in the last six editions of the Caribbean Premier League.

He made his debut in T20Is against Australia in the recently concluded T20I series. In the very first game, he was impressive, picking up the wicket of Glenn Maxwell and conceding just 15 runs from his four overs.

The main advantage in Cariah's favour is that not many players featuring in the T20 World Cup 2022 would have faced him before and he could be a wicket-taking option for West Indies in the showpiece event.

