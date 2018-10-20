Cricketers wish Virender Sehwag on his birthday
The former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag turned 40 on 20th October 2018. Virender Sehwag was one of the greatest match winners for the Indian cricket team. He made his international debut in 2001 and became one of the greatest ever openers in the history of cricket.
With his aggressive batting, Virender Sehwag has created several records in the international cricket. He made his international debut as a middle-order batsman and the then skipper, Sourav Ganguly asked him to open the innings for India. It was arguably career-changing decision for Sehwag.
The Delhi-born cricketer went on to play over 100 Tests and scored 8586 runs at an amazing average of around 50 and with a strike-rate of 82.23. He also scored 23 centuries in the longest format of the game. Sehwag became the first Indian to score triple-century in Tests and only Indian to score two triple-centuries in the same format.
In One-Day Internationals, the 40-year-old has played 251 games and amassed 8273 runs at a phenomenal strike-rate of 104. In ODI's, he smashed 15 centuries and 38 fifties. Sehwag hold's the record of scoring most runs in an innings in ODI as he smashed 219 against West Indies in 2011.
He was an important player of the Indian team which won the World Cup in 2011. After his inconsistent form in 2013, he was ignored by the selectors and never looked back at him since then.
Sehwag then announced his retirement from all formats of the game on his birthday in 2015. The flamboyant batsman served the Indian cricket team for around 15 years but he did not get the farewell game to finish his fantastic career. However, even after retiring from cricket, he is hitting boundaries on the social media with his hilarious tweets.
As he turns 40, cricketers took to Twitter to wish the destruction batsman. Here's how Twitter wished him:
Sachin Tendulkar:
Sourav Ganguly:
Suresh Raina:
Yuvraj Singh:
Harbhajan Singh:
Chris Gayle:
Parthiv Patel:
VVS Laxman:
Kevin Pietersen:
Shikhar Dhawan:
R P Singh:
Mohammad Kaif:
Hemang Badani:
Ishant Sharma:
Jasprit Bumrah:
Ravi Ashwin:
Manoj Tiwary:
Pragyan Ojha:
Cheteshwar Pujara:
Karun Nair:
Ajit Agarkar:
Rishabh Pant:
Mithun Manhas:
Mayank Agarwal:
KL Rahul:
Yuzvendra Chahal:
Deepak Chahar: