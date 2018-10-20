Cricketers wish Virender Sehwag on his birthday

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW ANALYST News 693 // 20 Oct 2018, 21:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

VIRENDER-SEHWAG

The former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag turned 40 on 20th October 2018. Virender Sehwag was one of the greatest match winners for the Indian cricket team. He made his international debut in 2001 and became one of the greatest ever openers in the history of cricket.

With his aggressive batting, Virender Sehwag has created several records in the international cricket. He made his international debut as a middle-order batsman and the then skipper, Sourav Ganguly asked him to open the innings for India. It was arguably career-changing decision for Sehwag.

The Delhi-born cricketer went on to play over 100 Tests and scored 8586 runs at an amazing average of around 50 and with a strike-rate of 82.23. He also scored 23 centuries in the longest format of the game. Sehwag became the first Indian to score triple-century in Tests and only Indian to score two triple-centuries in the same format.

In One-Day Internationals, the 40-year-old has played 251 games and amassed 8273 runs at a phenomenal strike-rate of 104. In ODI's, he smashed 15 centuries and 38 fifties. Sehwag hold's the record of scoring most runs in an innings in ODI as he smashed 219 against West Indies in 2011.

He was an important player of the Indian team which won the World Cup in 2011. After his inconsistent form in 2013, he was ignored by the selectors and never looked back at him since then.

Sehwag then announced his retirement from all formats of the game on his birthday in 2015. The flamboyant batsman served the Indian cricket team for around 15 years but he did not get the farewell game to finish his fantastic career. However, even after retiring from cricket, he is hitting boundaries on the social media with his hilarious tweets.

As he turns 40, cricketers took to Twitter to wish the destruction batsman. Here's how Twitter wished him:

Sachin Tendulkar:

141.211416441116464

Not a GPS location, but the way my friend @virendersehwag used to smash runs! Happy Birthday, 'Veer'u! pic.twitter.com/hZcFguR8Bu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2018

Sourav Ganguly:

Suresh Raina:

Wishing you a very happy birthday Viru bhai @virendersehwag 🎂🎂🎂

May you be blessed with health and happiness forever! #HappyBirthdayViru pic.twitter.com/SLsVeKL36D — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 20, 2018

Yuvraj Singh:

To one of the most distructive opener off all times, Wishing you a very happy bday brother. God bless lots of love and best wishes always @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/hOjtQUzFFv — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 20, 2018

Harbhajan Singh:

Wishing the modern generation's Viv Richards a.k.a. @virendersehwag, my dear friend a very happy birthday! Hope you have an eventful year full of happiness and joy! pic.twitter.com/XkXlikLy22 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 20, 2018

Chris Gayle:

Legend, @virendersehwag - I just want to wish U a happy birthday and long life! Keep inspiring! Lots of respect to you and hope you get some cake on the face 😊 have a great day 🥂🎂 #ViruBirthday #Youngster 👊🏿🕺🏾😁 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) October 20, 2018

Parthiv Patel:

Happy birthday virupa..have a great year...@virendersehwag — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) October 20, 2018

VVS Laxman:

Happy birthday to a person who gives so much delight and happiness @virendersehwag #HappyBirthdayViru pic.twitter.com/SiyxfV04SN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 20, 2018

Kevin Pietersen:

Happy birthday, @virendersehwag. Have a wonderful day bro! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 20, 2018

Shikhar Dhawan:

Wishing a happy birthday to @virendersehwag. May you live a long, happy and healthy life and get everything you want. God bless Viru paaji. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/YipE6d6MZa — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 20, 2018

R P Singh:

Happy birthday to one of the most fearless cricketers of all time. Wish you good health and all the happiness. Keep breaking records on Social Media too ;) @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/sBfiREj1o0 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) October 20, 2018

Mohammad Kaif:

Happy Birthday to a thorough entertainer @virendersehwag . Wish you happiness and success in all you do #HappyBirthdayViru pic.twitter.com/dQcWZjlN1l — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 20, 2018

Hemang Badani:

Viru was like a 'Virus' who always made the opponents uncomfortable and gave them a tough time to recover from his carnage. Wishing @virendersehwag the happiest of Birthdays. Hoping you walk in with the medicine next time at least 😛 pic.twitter.com/Ol2pPfTNLK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 20, 2018

Ishant Sharma:

Heartiest wishes to you on your Birthday, Virubhai. Tum jiyo hazaaron saal saal ke din hon pachaas hazaar. @virendersehwag #viruHappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/KbHgdSmLfu — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 20, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah:

Happy Birthday @virendersehwag paaji. Wishing you good health and happiness in life!😊 — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 20, 2018

Ravi Ashwin:

Happy Birthday Viru paaji @virendersehwag . May God bless you with good health and prosperity. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 20, 2018

Manoj Tiwary:

Happy birthday @virendersehwag Paa G 🍰😊 May God always blesses u nd ur family members. V al love u so much because of d person u r which is Real 👍🤗 pic.twitter.com/BAL3jHiVR9 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 20, 2018

Pragyan Ojha:

Many happy returns of the day @virendersehwag pa! Godbless. pic.twitter.com/Tvt5D7rGE0 — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 20, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara:

The man who defined hard hitting! Happy birthday @virendersehwag! Have a joyous year ahead! — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 20, 2018

Karun Nair:

To being the most fearless Cricketer to being the hilarious person he is, we have witnessed it all🙌 A Very Happy B’day Viru pa😀 @virendersehwag You never stop inspiring #legend — Karun Nair (@karun126) October 20, 2018

Ajit Agarkar:

Happy birthday Viru!! Welcome to the 40’s buddy 😊. Have a great year ahead @virendersehwag — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) October 20, 2018

Rishabh Pant:

Janamdin Mubarak Viru Bhaiya @virendersehwag You are an inspiration to so many of us! Spread the good cheer always! — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) October 20, 2018

Mithun Manhas:

Happy birthday Viru !! May u have the best of health , happiness n success !! @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/EOdazbYDNo — Mithun Manhas 🇮🇳 (@MithunManhas) October 20, 2018

Mayank Agarwal:

Wishing you a Happy Birthday @virendersehwag paaji. 🎂😃 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 20, 2018

KL Rahul:

Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday Viru Paa. 😊👑 Wish I could’ve returned the favour by putting some cake on you today! 😁 @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/ykXpaMBHP2 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 20, 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal:

Happy bday @virendersehwag paaji. Wish you lots of love, happiness and good health. — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 20, 2018

Deepak Chahar:

Wishing you a very happy birthday Viru paji. May you have many more fabulous year ahead. May god bless you always. @virendersehwag #HappyBirthdayViru pic.twitter.com/t6Lony1PbA — Deepak Chahar (@ChaharDeepak9) October 20, 2018