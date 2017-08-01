Cricket centre in Chennai to provide top facilities for women cricketers

Jhulan Goswami has welcomed the initiative and called for further effort.

The training centre will look to develop special programmes for women cricketers

What's the story?

In an attempt to develop women's cricket at the grassroots level in India, the CSS-Whatmore Centre for Cricket in Chennai is set to propose a plan to the BCCI soon.

"We will make a presentation to BCCI and Diana Edulji (who is also a member of the Committee of Administrators CoA) soon.

This is the right time to support women's cricket. Our intention is to ensure that women cricketers get all the necessary facilities that the men get," M Sanjay, the head of the centre, told the Times of India.

Indian bowling veteran Jhulan Goswami was all for the move and encouraged its inception in the country.

"Indian women cricketers do train at the NCA, which has top-class facilities ahead of the season. Although I cannot comment on the Indian team training in Chennai, if something like this comes up for girls at the grassroot level (age category), then it will be a terrific move. Training in a different place and playing matches will be great for young girls," Goswami told TOI.

In case you didn't know...

The Indian women's cricket team surpassed expectations in the ICC Women's World Cup that was hosted in England this year.

The inspired team reached the final of the tournament under the leadership of Mithali Raj and lost out on the trophy by a whisker.

The details

This Centre in Chennai has helped a lot of national and international cricketers develop their game.

Spinners in particular have gained tremendously from their programmes. Some of the big names that have benefited from the Centre include Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Suchitra Sananayake and Sunil Narine.

Sanjay also revealed that they have a long-term athlete development programme and are looking to bring a system into women's cricket that will help the national team develop into a better unit.

What's next?

Initiatives like these are ideal in developing women's cricket in the country. The CSS Centre will provide an essential training arena for not just international cricketers like Raj and Goswami, but also make way for aspiring women cricketers.

Author's take

The inspired performance in the World Cup from the Indian women's cricket team has opened the floodgates for women's cricket in the country. One hopes that their effort is recognized and helps in the development of the sport's infrastructure in India.