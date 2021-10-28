CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming

Cricket South Africa’s four-day franchise series is all set to start from October 29. The tournament will act as a platform for a lot of cricketers to correct their mistakes and get their place sealed in the national set-up.

A total of 15 teams, including defending champions Dolphins, will take part in the tournament. The sides will be divided into two groups - Group 1 and Group 2. Group 1 will have the Dolphins, Warriors, Boland, Imperial Lions, Titans, Knights, North West and Western Province. Group 2, meanwhile, will have Border, Easterns, Kwazulu-Natal Inland, South Western Districts, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo.

A total of 15 venues will host the tournament until March 2022. The table toppers from both groups will progress to the grand finale.

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

October 29 to November 1

Tuskers vs Eastern Storm, 11:30 AM

Western Province vs Dolphins, 12:30 PM

Knights vs Rocks, 12:30 PM

Lions vs North West, 12:30 PM

Titans vs Warriors, 12:30 PM

Limpopo vs Eastern Cape, 12:30 PM

November 5 to November 8

Eastern Storm vs Limpopo, 11:30 AM

Northern Cape vs Tuskers, 11:30 AM

South Western Districts vs Rhinos, 11:30 AM

Titans vs Dolphins, 11:30 AM

North West vs Knights, 11:30 AM

Warriors vs Lions, 11:30 AM

Rocks vs Western Province, 11:30 AM

November 12 to November 15

Eastern Cape vs Rhinos, 11:30 AM

November 18 to November 21

Dolphins vs Knights, 10:30 AM

Limpopo vs Northern Cape, 11:30 AM

Easterm Cape vs Tuskers, 11:30 AM

South Western Districts vs Eastern Storm, 11:30 AM

Lions vs Rocks, 11:30 AM

North West vs Warriors, 11:30 AM

Western Province vs Titans, 11:30 AM

November 25 to November 28

Lions vs Knights, 11:30 AM

North West vs Dolphins, 11:30 AM

Warriors vs Western Province, 11:30 AM

Rocks vs Titans, 11:30 AM

December 2 to December 5

Eastern Cape vs Northern Cape, 11:30 AM

Limpopo vs South Western Districts, 11:30 AM

Rhinos vs Eastern Storm, 11:30 AM

December 16 to December 19

Rhinos vs Tuskers, 11:30 AM

Eastern Storm vs Eastern Cape, 11:30 AM

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts, 11:30 AM

December 19 to December 22

Dolphins vs Warriors, 10:30 AM

Rocks vs North West, 11:30 AM

Western Province vs Lions, 11:30 AM

Knights vs Titans, 11:30 AM

March 4 to March 7

Northern Cape vs Rhinos, 11:30 AM

Tuskers vs Limpopo, 11:30 AM

South Westerns Districts vs Eastern Cape, 11:30 AM

Titans vs Lions, 11:30 AM

Knights vs Warriors, 11:30 AM

Western Province vs North West, 11:30 AM

Rocks vs Dolphins, 11:30 AM

March 11 to March 14

Dolphins vs Lions, 11:30 AM

Tuskers vs South Western Districts, 10:30 AM

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape, 11:30 AM

North West vs Titans, 11:30 AM

Knights vs Western Province, 11:30 AM

Warriors vs Rocks, 11:30 AM

Rhinos vs Limpopo, 11:30 AM

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22: Live streaming

The CSA YouTube channel will live stream all the matches of the tournament.

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22: Squads

Dolphins

England Lions v South Africa A

Bradley Porteous, Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman (c), Sarel Erwee, Thamsanga Kumalo, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Prenelan Subrayen, Grant Roelofsen (Wk), Ruan de Swardt (Wk), Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Odirile Modimokoane, Ottniel Baartman, Thando Ntini

Eastern Cape Linyanti

Bhongolwethu Makaleni, Joshua van Heerden, Marco Marais, Nonelela Yikha, Clayton Bosch, Jason Niemand, Jerry Nqolo (c), Thomas Kaber, Jerome Bossr (Wk), Mncedisi Malika (Wk), Gideon Peters, Nqaba Peter, Phaphama Fojela, Sean Jamison, Thandolwethu Mnyaka

Northern Cape

South Africa XI v England - Practice Match: Day Two

Evan Jones, Jonathan Vandiar, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Qaasim Adams, Aubrey Swanepoel, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Ernest Kemm, Hanu Viljoen (Wk), Isaac Dikgale (Wk), Rivaldo Moonsamy (Wk), Andrew Rasemene, Beyers Swanepoel, Jerome Xaba, Johan van Dyk

Limpopo Impalas

Amir Sohil Bux, Khaif Patel, Thomas Hobson (c), Atwell Mokgolobotho, Malcolm Nofal, Morne Venter, Sahil Patel, Ludwig Kaestner (Wk), Nyiko Shikwambana (Wk), Don Radebe, Juandre Scheepers, Ntokozo Mahlaba, Sithembile Langa, Thamsanqa Rapelego

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Jared Alder, Liam Peters, Tumi Koto, Yassar Cook (c), Alexander Kok, Blake Schraader, Jon Hinrichsen, Kyle Klesse (Wk), Rubin Hermann (Wk), Akhulile Mkhatu, Bamanye Xenxe, Faheem Nomani, Kgaudisa Molefe, Luvuyo Nkese

North West Dragons

Christopher Britz, Lesego Senokwane, Taheer Isaacs, Wesley Marshall, Heinrich Pieterse, Senuran Muthusamy, Shaylen Pillay, Eben Botha (Wk), Jason Oakes (Wk), Nicky van den Bergh (c) & (Wk), Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma

South Western Districts

Andre Malan, Hanno Kotze, Heath Richards, Jhedli Van Briesies, Leus du Plooy, Travis Ackerman, Yaseen Valli, Onke Nyaku, Renaldo Meyer, Sean Whitehead, Blayde Capell (Wk), Jean du Plessis (c) & (Wk), Hershell America, Marcello Piedt, Pheko Moletsane, Regan Rhode, Sintu Majeza

Titans

South Africa v Sri Lanka - First Test Day 2

Dean Elgar (c), Donavon Ferreira, Grant Mokoena, Jiveshan Pillay, Sibonelo Makhanya, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Gihahn Cloete (Wk), Jan Hendrik Pretorius (Wk), Aaron Phangiso, Ayabulela Gqamane, Bonga Chepkonga, Jarred Jardine, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer

Western Province

Durham Cricket v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

David Bedingham, Jonathan Bird, Jordan Woolf, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wayne Parnell (c), Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (Wk), Basheer Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki, Yves Kamanzi

Warriors

England Tour to SA: South Africa Training Session

Edward Moore, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Lesiba Ngoepe, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Alindile Mhletywa, Diego Rosier, JJ Smuts, Kyle Jacobs, Wihan Lubbe, Rudi Second (Wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (c) & (Wk), Glenton Stuurman, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tsepo Ndwandwa

Highveld Lions

England U19's v South Africa U19's

Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Mitchell van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Codi Yusuf, Kagiso Rapulana, Louren Steenkamp, Sisanda Magala, Ruan Haasbroek (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (c) & (Wk), Ayavuya Myoli, Carmi le Roux, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Tladi Bokako, Tshepo Ntuli

Knights

England and South Africa Net Sessions

Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon (c), Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Jacques Snyman, Matthew Kleinveldt, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Dilivio Ridgaard (Wk), Mangaliso Mosehle (Wk), Wandile Makwetu (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden

Eastern Storm

Grant Thomson, Jurie Snyman, Thulani Tembela, Wesley Coulentianos, Armand Erasmus, Gionne Koopman, Matthew Arnold, Nathan Steyn, Danie Rossouw (Wk), Sizwe Masondo (c) & (Wk), Clayton August, Devon Botha, Khwezi Gumede, Sinenhlanhla Zwane, Tumelo Simelane, Tumelo Tlhokwe

Tuskers

Middlesex v Essex Eagles - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Cameron Delport, Luke Schlemmer, Michael Erlank (c), Gareth Dukes, Kyle Nipper, Zakariya Paruk, Cameron Dean, Shekleton (Wk), Tshepang Dithole (Wk), Kurtlyn Mannikam, Matthew Pollard, Mondli Khumalo, Nduduzo Mfoza, Thula Ngcobo

Rocks

South Africa v England - Fourth Test: Day 3

Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Ruan Terblanche, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Shaun von Berg, Sinalo Gobeni, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Achille Cloete, Hardus Viljoen, Khanya Dilima, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee