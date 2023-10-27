CSA Four-Day Series Division Two 2023-24: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Cricket South Africa are all set to hold the CSA Four-Day Series Division Two 2023-24 tournament from October 26, Thursday. The grand finale is scheduled to start on February 24, Saturday.

A total of 15 teams play across two divisions, determined by promotion and relegation. Eight teams are taking part in Division One, with seven sides clashing against each other in Division Two.

Eastern Storm, Northern Cape, Knights, Limpopo, South Western Districts, Border and Mpumalanga Rhinos are the seven participating sides in the competition.

Each team will play a total of six teams with the top two sides at the end of the league phase, making it to the final. Winning sides will be awarded with 16 points for each game with a tie getting eight points and a draw being awarded with six points.

Northern Cape won the previous edition in Division Two after topping the points table with 114 points in six encounters. They registered three wins and drew three matches, without losing any game.

A total of seven venues will host the competition, namely Diamond Oval in Kimberley, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn Polokwane Cricket Club in Polokwane, Buffalo Park in East London, Uplands College, White River in Mpumalanga, and Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

CSA Four-Day Series Division Two 2023-24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 26 to 29, Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape, 1:30 PM

Match 2 - November 2 to 5, Knights vs Limpopo, 1:30 PM

Match 3 - November 2 to 5, South Western Districts vs Border, 1:30 PM

Match 4 - November 9 to 12, Northern Cape vs Knights, 1:30 PM

Match 5 - November 9 to 12, Limpopo vs Border, 1:30 PM

Match 6 - November 16 to 19, Border vs Mpumalanga Rhinos, 1:30 PM

Match 7 - November 23 to 26, South Western Districts vs Eastern Storm, 1:30 PM

Match 8 - November 23 to 26, Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Limpopo, 1:30 PM

Match 9 - December 7 to 10, Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Knights, 1:30 PM

Match 10 - December 14 to 17, Knights vs Eastern Storm, 1:30 PM

Match 11 - December 20 to 23, Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Rhinos, 1:30 PM

Match 12 - December 20 to 23, Limpopo vs South Western Districts, 1:30 PM

Match 13 - January 11 to 14, Northern Cape vs South Western Districts, 1:30 PM

Match 14 - January 11 to 14, Eastern Storm vs Limpopo, 1:30 PM

Match 15 - January 25 to 28, Border vs Knights, 1:30 PM

Match 16 - February 8 to 11, Border vs Northern Cape, 1:30 PM

Match 17 - February 8 to 11, Knights vs South Western Districts, 1:30 PM

Match 18 - February 8 to 11, Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Eastern Storm, 1:30 PM

Match 19 - February 15 to 18, South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Rhinos, 1:30 PM

Match 20 - February 15 to 18, Eastern Storm vs Border, 1:30 PM

Match 21 - February 15 to 18, Limpopo vs Northern Cape, 1:30 PM

Final - February 24 to 28, 1:30 PM

CSA Four-Day Series Division Two 2023-24: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no TV broadcast for CSA Four-Day Series Division Two 2023-24 in fans in India. However, Cricket South Africa's YouTube channel is likely to provide live streams.

CSA Four-Day Series Division Two 2023-24: Full Squads

South Western Districts

Enathi Khitshini, Jean du Plessis (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Keenan Vieira, Kelly Smuts, Liabona Malife, Matthew Christensen, Ruan Terblanche, Tyrese Karelse, Heath Richards, Khwezi Gumede, Thomas Kaber, Blayde Capell (Wk), Hanno Kotze (Wk), Hershell America, Jarred Jardine, Marcello Piedt, Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza

Border

Eben Botha, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Jason Niemand, Jerry Nqolo, Jerome Bossr (Wk), Mncedisi Malika (Wk), Jade de Klerk, Joshua Dodd, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Phaphama Fojela, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana, Siphesihle Madlongolwana, Thabile Hlatuka

Northern Cape

Victor Mahlangu, Christopher Britz, Ernest Kemm, Grant Thomson, Romano Terblanche, Hanu Viljoen (Wk), Jason Oakes (Wk), Basheer Walters, Johannes van Dyk, Juan Landsberg, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe

Limpopo

Liam Peters, Ludwig Kaestner, Ruan Haasbroek, Louren Steenkamp, Morne Venter, Jesse Albanie, Sizwe Masondo, Eldred Hawken, Kgaudisa Molefe, Maphekgola Pootona

Easterns

Amaan Khan, Mark Pearse, Shane Dadswell, Wesley Marshall, Divan Posthumus, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Danie Rossouw (Wk), Andrew Rasemene, Thula Ngcobo, Tumelo Simelane

Knights

Isaac Dikgale, Tiaan van Vuuren, Mbongiseni Mhlanga, Monde Maqunqu, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Aubrey Swanepoel, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Botha, Gihahn Cloete, Nathan Roux, Clayton Bosch, Sithembile Langa

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Yassar Cook, Jurie Snyman, Benjamin van Niekerk, Alexander Kok, Nhlanhla Dlamini, Muhammed Mayet, Kieran Kenny, Akhulile Mkhatu, Gareth Dukes, Lindokuhle Pawuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Jon Hinrichsen, Ngazibini Sigwili