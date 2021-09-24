CSA Provincial T20 Challenge 2021: Match 2, Northern Cape Heat vs South Western Districts - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 kicks off on September 24. In the second game of the tournament, Northern Cape lock horns with South Western Districts at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa. It’s a pool A clash and it promises to be an exciting contest.

Northern Cape didn’t have the best of seasons last year. They won two and lost two of the four games played last season. Gerrit Jacques Snyman finished as the highest run-scorer for the side with 168 runs in four games. But other batters struggled throughout the season. They will be looking for a much-improved performance in the upcoming edition.

The South Western Districts had a season to forget last time around. They only managed to win once out of four games. They won their last group stage game against Boland and need something dramatic this season. Jean du Plessis was their lone performer for them as he scored 149 runs in four matches.

South Western Districts need to be at their best in their opening game of the competition against the Northern Cape Heat.

Match Details

Match: Northern Cape vs South Western Districts, Match No. 2, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: September 24th, 2021, Friday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Weather Report

The temperature in Kimberley on Friday is expected to range between 12 and 33 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted and we expect a full game on Friday.

Pitch Report

The wicket is good for batting with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. The pacers will get some good bounce off the surface as well. Expect a high-scoring game at this venue as the surface will stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Cape

Jonathan Vandiar will be leading the Northern Cape side in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021. They will be eager to start the tournament with a win. Northern Cape need to fire in unison to come out on top against the Southern Western Districts.

Predicted XI: Qaasim Adams, Aubrey Swanepoel, Jonathan Vandiar (c), Ernest Kemm, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Jerome Xaba, Evan Jones, Beyers Swanepoel, Andrew Rasemene, Hanu Viljoen, Isaac Dikgale

South Western Districts

Andre Malan will lead the South Western Districts in the upcoming edition of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. Everyone has to step up in their opening game against Northern Cape to get off to a winning start.

Predicted XI: Marcello Piedt, Andre Malan (c), Jean du Plessis, Hanno Koetze (wk), Sean Whitehead, Heath Richards, Travis Ackerman, Sintu Majeza, Renaldo Meyer, Blayde Capell, Pheko Moletsane

Match Prediction

Both sides had poor seasons last year and will be looking for a better one this time around.

Northern Cape Heat look strong on paper and should come out on top against the South Western Districts.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

